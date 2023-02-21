Essential drainage maintenance is due to begin next week on the A1 and it is anticipated to take five months to complete.

Lane closures are planned while National Highways carry out the work on the A1 between Colsterworth and Long Bennington from Wednesday, March 1, and it is hoped to be completed by the end of August.

This will relieve drainage blockages of debris including silts, leaves and roots.

A street view of the A1 at Colsterworth. Photo: Instant Street View (62558165)

In a letter to residents informing them of the work, it said: "To maintain a safe environment for our workforce and customers, we will need to carry out this work in lane closures.

"Please accept out apologies in advance for any inconvenience this may cause. We'll make effort to ensure the impact of the local community and travelling public is kept to a minimum.

"We always aim to work to the programme, however unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions may mean changes.

"We will ensure that access to businesses and residences is maintained."

Work will take place Monday to Fridays from 8pm until 6am.

National Highways is yet to confirm when and where lane closures will be in place.