All lanes have reopened following a collision on the A1 earlier today.

The incident, which took place earlier this afternoon (July 29), has now been cleared and all lanes have reopened on the A1 southbound between the B6403 at Great Ponton and A151 at Colsterworth.

The crash involved a lorry and a car.

The collision took place earlier today. (58169058)

Delays are still expected for at least 35 minutes as four miles of congestion remains.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time for their journey this afternoon.