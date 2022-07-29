Lanes reopened after collision on A1 southbound between Great Ponton and Colsterworth
Published: 14:13, 29 July 2022
| Updated: 14:35, 29 July 2022
All lanes have reopened following a collision on the A1 earlier today.
The incident, which took place earlier this afternoon (July 29), has now been cleared and all lanes have reopened on the A1 southbound between the B6403 at Great Ponton and A151 at Colsterworth.
The crash involved a lorry and a car.
Delays are still expected for at least 35 minutes as four miles of congestion remains.
Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time for their journey this afternoon.