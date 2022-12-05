Hundreds of people gathered in Market Place, Grantham, yesterday afternoon (Sunday) and joined in a countdown before the lights were switched on on the Christmas tree.

Susan Swinburn, CEO of Bhive Community Group, was given the honour of switching on the lights.

The large crowd gathered in the square for the switch-on after enjoying the Christmas market and fair along Westgate.

The day began with an official opening by the cast of Rapunzel, Grantham's 2022 panto by Polka Dot Pantomimes.

There was entertainment on the stage in the Market Place throughout the day from the Rock Choir, Gabriel Gibson, Nataly Arbon, Grantham School of Dancing and Kaci Jai. Street performers and buskers also entertained.

Visitors also enjoyed a fun fair and the Christmas market.

Stalls selling gifts, crafts and refreshments lined the street.