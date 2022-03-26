Home   News   Article

Family home in Castle Bytham has space to extend

By Grantham Reporter
Published: 06:00, 26 March 2022

This is an individually-designed detached house set in a small, exclusive, mature development with a no through road on the edge of the popular village of Castle Bytham.

The layout and plot could mean there is scope to extend even further, subject to planning permission, as many of the other neighbouring properties have successfully done.

Opening the front door, you are greeted by an entrance hall, from which a W/C, study, kitchen and utility, dinning room and living room all lead off.

