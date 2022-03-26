This is an individually-designed detached house set in a small, exclusive, mature development with a no through road on the edge of the popular village of Castle Bytham.

The layout and plot could mean there is scope to extend even further, subject to planning permission, as many of the other neighbouring properties have successfully done.

Opening the front door, you are greeted by an entrance hall, from which a W/C, study, kitchen and utility, dinning room and living room all lead off.