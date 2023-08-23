Figures show the vast majority of restaurants and caterers across the district hold a top rating, with only one receiving the lowest.

Oblio’s Deli & Bistro, in Grantham, received a zero (urgent improvement needed) food hygiene rating in May of this year, making it the only restaurant in South Kesteven to receive this rating.

Of the 1,090 listed restaurants in South Kesteven, 944 received a rating of five.

Majority of restaurants in South Kesteven received a top rating of five.

Hygiene standards at registered food businesses are overseen by South Kesteven District Council’s environmental health team.

Councillor Rhea Rayside, cabinet member for people and communities, said: “Our ratings are publicly accessible and speak for themselves on the quality of what consumers can expect and how our monitoring works.

“We can all be reassured by the council’s monitoring of the food hygiene standards we expect from all types of food outlets.

“If there are problems we are there to help businesses improve.”

Of the other restaurants, 99 received a rating of four (good), 38 received a rating of three (generally satisfactory), two received ratings of two (improvement needed) and six received ratings of one (major improvement needed).

Businesses are scored in three areas including how hygienically the food is handled — how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored; the physical condition of the business — including cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and pest control; how the business manages ways of keeping food safe - the processes, training and systems to ensure good hygiene is maintained.

Following the inspection, which can take up to two hours, the businesses receive a report and relevant food hygiene rating on the familiar green window stickers.

They can appeal if they feel a rating is unfair or wrong or apply for a re-rating after carrying out improvements.

A zero-rated business can stay open but must make significant improvements.

If problems persist and if there is an imminent risk to public health or the food may be unsafe to eat, they could be closed.

Poorly performing, non-compliant businesses can also face court prosecution, with a potential heavy fine.

To find out more about food ratings, go to https://ratings.food.gov.uk.

The Food Standards Agency records all hygiene ratings and is also the place to register consumer concerns.