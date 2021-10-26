A councillor has visited the site of a waste fire and provided an update on efforts to extinguish it.

A waste fire that broke out last month at a site in Fen Lane, Long Bennington, continues to burn, but progress has been made to extinguish it.

Lincolnshire Councillor Alexander Maughan, whose ward covers Long Bennington, visited the site today (Tuesday) to ask questions on behalf of local residents and provided an update on the fire service's plan to put it out.

Machinery is being used to put out the fire at Fen Lane. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (52543289)

Coun Maughan said: "Fire crews have been on site since Wednesday last week dragging the waste into smaller piles and extinguishing with water and foam.

"When the wind is blowing easterly work is suspended and instead crews are creating water sprays to mitigate the smoke impact to residents on Fen Lane, who live closest to the site.

"This does mean those of us living east/north/south of the site will have the smoke impact depending on wind direction.

"There are two large waste piles. One pile is almost extinguished."

Last week, the fire service sourced heavy machinery to help tackle the blaze and made "good progress".

Coun Maughan continued: "At the end of this week the fire service will open up the second pile to see if it’s possible to begin work on this one next week.

"There is the possibility of leaving it to decompose further before commencing work, to reduce the smoke impact on residents. "