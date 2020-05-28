A community volunteer hub that delivers essential supplies to the vulnerable is hoping to raise enough funds to continue through South Kesteven District Council’s CrowdfundSK programme.

Grantham BHive, which has been set up by Elloe C.I.C, a trading subsidiary of the South Lincs Blind Society, is aiming to raise £7,000 to continue to support and organise delivery of essential food supplies, medicine and other assistance for those living in isolation – even after lockdown has eased.

The campaign is being funded as part of CrowdfundSK, a programme launched by SKDC in partnership with crowdfunding platform Spacehive to help community-led ideas become a reality.