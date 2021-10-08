Last chance to have your say on the future of travel and transport in Grantham

The deadline to have your say on travel and transport in and around Grantham is fast approaching.

Anyone who regularly travels through Grantham, Sleaford, Skegness and Mablethorpe are encouraged to have a say in how each town's transport network looks over the next twenty years.

People living and working in these areas, along with businesses and other local groups, will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their experiences, visions and ideas for improving the transport network in each town at a series of upcoming drop-in sessions.

The Grantham Transport Strategy survey (52049468)

The information gathered will be used to create new transport strategies that will include proposals for improving local transport both now and in the future.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, added: "This is the last week to complete our survey about travel and transport in and around Grantham before it closes, so we encourage anyone who hasn't filled it out to do so. will close on Friday 15 October.

"The strategy that the survey results will help inform will cover the next fifteen years, so we want everyone's views – young, old, local people, commuters and anyone else in the area. The more responses we get, the better informed our project team will be about how people see themselves getting around Grantham in the coming years."

"Grantham, Sleaford, Skegness and Mablethorpe all play incredibly important roles within Lincolnshire, which is why we're committed to improving and investing in local infrastructure and transport services for all four.

"It's not just the people living, working and visiting each of these towns that rely on good transport connections, though. Businesses also need a strong transport network to move goods between villages, towns and cities, so the new strategies will have major economic benefits as well."

The online survey can be completed by visiting www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/engagement