Last day for ‘Maggie’ in Grantham Museum

It will be the last day for ‘Margaret Thatcher’ on Saturday as her Spitting Image puppet is to leave town.

However, Grantham Museum says she will be back!

The caricature of Britain’s first woman prime minsiter has delighted vistors since she arrived at the museum in November.

However, with the puppet approaching 40 years, to maintain her mettle, the Iron Lady needs some restoration.

David Burling, Grantham Museum’s project director, said the museum is really poud to have hosted the puppet and created such a fine display of Margaret Thatcher artefacts, the rest of which will remain.

“We have had lots of people coming in to see her. We are sorry to see her go.”

“But to keep her in tip-top condition, she needs to go home.”

The Thatcher puppet is owned by Lincolnshire County Council who used to run the museum, which is now staffed largely by volunteers.

David continued: “She will be back, definately!”

The departure of the Spitting Image puppet coincides with an annual event aimed at encouraging people to become involved with clubs and societies in the district.

The Do Something New event is free entry and will feature 18 or so clubs and societies.

It runs from 10am to 4pm and includes everything from rugby clubs to Rotary.

David added: “It’s always a popular event.”

Grantham Museum always has other displays.

They currently include Dambusters, Sir Isaac Newton and Grantham Goes Shopping.

For full details, go to https://gramuseum.wordpress.com/