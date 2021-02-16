Last maltings business in Grantham to close in March

The last maltings business in Grantham will be closed down in March, its owners have announced.

The owners of Bairds Malt, on Springfield Road, have announced the business will close next month as it aims to reduce costs and consolidate its business in Scotland.

The Journal has been told there are likely to be 15 redundancies.

Bairds Malt (44444318)

The maltings on Springfield Road was built in 1964 and produces around 30,000 tonnes of malt a year, mostly for traditional UK brewers.

The site is owned by the United Malt Group. United Malt CEO Mark Palmquist said: “We do not take the decision to close any facility lightly and we fully appreciate the impact this has on our people at Grantham and the community.

“We will ensure our people at Grantham are supported throughout this process.

“The transfer of malt production to the Witham and Arbroath sites will provide greater unit cost efficiency while ensuring we continue to fully supply our distilling and brewing customers across the region with quality ingredients."

Currently, United Malt’s Bairds Malt business operates five malt production facilities in the UK; three in Scotland and two in England.

The company said it continues to invest in the Bairds’ Scottish malting facilities to add 79,000 metric tonnes of capacity across its Arbroath and Inverness sites. It aims to reduce energy, waste and water across the operating assets within the group.

Are you an employee at Bairds malt or a former worker? What are your thoughts on the news it is to close? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk