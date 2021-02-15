Last of huge bridge beams lifted into place for Grantham southern relief road

Thirteen bridge beams, weighing more than 14 tonnes each, were lifted into place last week as part of the Grantham southern relief road project.

The beams form a tunnel under the A1 which is being built as part of the second phase of the relief road which will connect the A1 with the Somerby Hill roundabout and divert heavy traffic from the town centre.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport, said: "Getting the last of these massive beams lifted into place is a huge milestone for the relief road since it means we're just months away from completing the second phase of this all-important scheme.

The huge bridge beams are lifted into place on the A1 as part of the Grantham southern relief road project. (44415889)

"Galliford Try's focus will now be on building the new bridge deck over the top of these beams ahead of completing phase two later this year.

"The team is also still hard at work getting the two new connecting roundabouts built, along with the four new A1 slip roads.

"This project is coming along really well, and we're still on track to open the whole relief road by the end of 2023."

The beams were lifted into place overnight from Wednesday to Friday by a crew of six specialist operatives using a 250-tonne crane.

The bridge beams were constructed using pre-cast concrete. Sixteen bridge beams were also lifted into place in July 2020.

Two additional nights of southbound A1 closures, between Harlaxton and Little Ponton, are in place over the next couple of days (February 15 and 16) from 8pm to 6am with a diversion via the A607 at Harlaxton to the A606 to A1 at Stamford.

There will also be three evenings of night-time closures on the A1 northbound between Little Ponton and Harlaxton starting on Wednesday (February 17) with traffic diverted via the A606 at Stamford to the A607 at the A1 at Harlaxton.

The Grantham southern relief road project is being led by Lincolnshire County Council and supported by South Kesteven District Council, Greater Lincolnshire LEP, Highways England, Department for Transport, Network Rail, Homes England and local businesses.

For the latest news on the Grantham Southern Relief Road, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.