A Covid-19 lateral flow testing site set up in the Grantham is to close next week as more people turn to home testing.

The site, managed by South Kesteven District Council on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council, has tested more than 360 people since it opened at the Meres Leisure Centre on February 25, before moving to Grantham West Community Centre in April.

Only one positive test has been recorded and more than 315 home testing kits have also been handed out.

The lateral flow testing site will close with more people turning to home testing. (46239163)

It will open for the last time on Wednesday June 30, allowing the community centre to return to its normal bookings from Friday July 2.

Home testing kits, which give a result within 30 minutes, are available free from participating pharmacies. To find your nearest go to: www.maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk/

The kits can also be ordered online at: www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/testing/regular-rapid-coronavirus-tests-if-you-do-not-have-symptoms/