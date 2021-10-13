Defendants accused of assault, possessing offensive weapons including a police-style baton, and drink driving are among those to be brought before the magistrates courts.

These are the results from recent magistrates’ courts in the area.

Peter Cooper, aged 78, of Belvoir Gardens, Great Gonerby, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates Court to assaulting a boy under 13 by touching, between May 28, 2017 and May 28, 2019 at Grantham; pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a male over 16 between January 1, 2008 and December 31, 2009 at Grantham; pleaded guilty to assaulting a boy under 13 by touching, between March 1, 2008 and March 31, 2008 at Grantham. Cooper was committed to crown court on conditional bail for sentencing.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court (51018970)

Leonard Frankish, aged 65, of Princess Drive, Grantham, pleaded not guilty at Lincoln Magistrates Court to the theft of diesel in Grantham to a value unknown belonging to South Kesteven District Council between December 1, 2015 and July 6, 2020. He was sent to crown court for trial on unconditional bail.

Jake Biddle, aged 30, of Kedleston Road, Grantham, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court, accused of driving a motor vehicle when he was over the alcohol limit on April 3, 2021 in Gloucester Road, Grantham, namely 108 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes of alcohol. The case was adjourned until October 20.

Lewis Joseph, aged 25, of Eastwell Place, Grantham, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis /cannabis resin, on September 17, 2021, in Grantham. He was fined £80 by Lincoln magistrates who ordered the drugs to be destroyed.

Benjamin Bogan, aged 23, of William Street, Grantham, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court accused of criminal damage to property valued under £5000, namely a window, a chair and a mug belonging to NACRO at 2 William Street, Grantham, on September 17. He is also accused of obstructing a person assisting a constable in the execution of their duty on the same date. The case was adjourned until December 9 for a plea hearing. Bogan was given unconditional bail.

Max Lee, aged 20, of Welby Gardens, Grantham, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates Court to assaulting a male by beating him in Market Place, Grantham, on September 19, 2021. He was fined £400.

Attila Aros, of Launder Terrace, Grantham, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates Court to possessing an offensive weapon, namely a police style extendable baton, in the Nesli Store, London Road, Grantham, on October 4, 2021. Aros pleaded not guilty to making threats to kill a person in Grantham on October 3, 2021. He also pleaded not guilty to possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place on October 3, 2021, at Grantham. He is also accused of stalking a female between October 2 and October 5, 2021, in Grantham in which he knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that he followed her, attended her place of work and caused her harassment. No plea was entered. He pleaded not guilty to assaulting a female on October 3, 2021, at Grantham. He indicated guilty to a charge of possessing offensive weapons in a private place, at 12 Launder Terrace, Grantham, namely a knuckle duster, two combat-style knives and a curved dagger. The case was adjourned to crown court for a plea and trial hearing on November 8. Aros was remanded in custody.

Celso Ribeiro, aged 54, of Oxford Street, Grantham, pleaded guilty at Boston Magistrates Court to assault by beating a male in Grantham on June 12, 2021.He was ordered to pay a fine of £246 and compensation of £100. No costs were ordered.

Harry Strong, aged 25, of Washpit Lane, Colston Bassett, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Boston Magistrates Court. Strong admitted driving over the limit on July 25, 2021, in a Ford Transit on Washway Road, Fleet, Spalding, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath measured 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol. Strong was banned from driving for 36 months, to be reduced by 36 weeks if he completes a driving course. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85. and a surcharge of £34.

Liam Curtis, aged 32, of Uplands Drive, Grantham, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates Court to possessing an offensive weapon, namely a hammer, in Springfield Road, Grantham, on September 30, 2021; and pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and without a licence on the same date. Curtis was ordered to carry out a community order of up to 25 days, fined £120 and his licence endorsed with six penalty points.