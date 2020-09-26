The latest Covid restrictions have added further challenges to local hospitality businesses, as Grantham’s town centre looks to recover from the economic impact of lockdown.

Among the new rules implemented from Thursday are that pubs and restaurants must close by 10pm , a move that could prove to be damaging for the bars, pubs and restaurants of Grantham.

As well as this, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced that hospitality businesses must only operate with table service, and with face coverings to be worn by all hospitality and retail staff.