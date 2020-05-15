More than 1,000 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in Lincolnshire, and 1,600 in Greater Lincolnshire.

As testing is increased, the latest government statistics say Lincolnshire recorded a total of 1,002 cases (up from 996), while North Lincolnshire has 453 (up from 448). North East Lincolnshire has remained unchanged with 145 cases.

Comparing localised statistics, Boston remains the area with the highest case numbers at 198 cases.