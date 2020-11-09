Latest figures show 608 new cases of Covid-19 in Lincolnshire over the weekend
Published: 10:50, 09 November 2020
| Updated: 10:51, 09 November 2020
The government’s latest figures on Sunday evening showed 608 new cases of Covid-19 in Lincolnshire.
The figures also revealed the deaths of eight residents in Lincolnshire including two in hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.
There has been a total of 9,353 cases of coronavirus in the county since the pandemic began and 1,607 in South Kesteven.
Nationally over the weekend cases increased to 1,192,013, while deaths rose to 49,044.