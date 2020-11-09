Latest figures show 608 new cases of Covid-19 in Lincolnshire over the weekend

The government’s latest figures on Sunday evening showed 608 new cases of Covid-19 in Lincolnshire.

The figures also revealed the deaths of eight residents in Lincolnshire including two in hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

There has been a total of 9,353 cases of coronavirus in the county since the pandemic began and 1,607 in South Kesteven.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (42936645)

Nationally over the weekend cases increased to 1,192,013, while deaths rose to 49,044.