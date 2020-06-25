The Savoy Cinema will not be reopening on July 4, despite government guidelines allowing cinemas to reopen their doors.

On Tuesday, the Government announced that lockdown would be eased next month, with hotels, cinemas and pubs among the industries allowed to reopen.

Savoy managing director James Collington said: "The decision will most likely be made in about 10 days’ time, but we won’t be reopening on 4th July.