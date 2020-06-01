Claypole, S20/0708: Mr Richard Flewitt - Section 73 application to vary condition 2 (approved plans) of listed building consent S18/0961 - changes to entrance door at Fen Farm, 53 Main Street.

Ingoldsby, S20/0721: Mr & Mrs Lamyman - Change of use of land to provide new tennis court on former menage at The Old Rectory, Bitchfield Road.

Ingoldsby, S20/0722: Mr & Mrs Lamyman - New tennis court on former menage at The Old Rectory, Bitchfield Road.