Planning applications in the Grantham area
Published: 10:39, 01 June 2020
| Updated: 10:42, 01 June 2020
Claypole, S20/0708: Mr Richard Flewitt - Section 73 application to vary condition 2 (approved plans) of listed building consent S18/0961 - changes to entrance door at Fen Farm, 53 Main Street.
Ingoldsby, S20/0721: Mr & Mrs Lamyman - Change of use of land to provide new tennis court on former menage at The Old Rectory, Bitchfield Road.
Ingoldsby, S20/0722: Mr & Mrs Lamyman - New tennis court on former menage at The Old Rectory, Bitchfield Road.
