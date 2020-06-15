Home   News   Article

Planning applications in the Grantham area

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:50, 15 June 2020
Little Bytham, S20/0501: Mr John Turner - Prior notification for the extension of an existing agricultural building to incorporate ancillary office, W.C, kitchen and store area.

Foston, S20/0914: Nick Beddoe - Request for EIA Screening and Scoping Opinion for proposed renewable energy hub at Land At Bypass Farm South Of Foston.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S20/0793: Duchess Emma Rutland - Removal of hedgerow totalling 869m at Land off Woolsthorpe Lane Stenwith.

