Little Bytham, S20/0501: Mr John Turner - Prior notification for the extension of an existing agricultural building to incorporate ancillary office, W.C, kitchen and store area.

Foston, S20/0914: Nick Beddoe - Request for EIA Screening and Scoping Opinion for proposed renewable energy hub at Land At Bypass Farm South Of Foston.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S20/0793: Duchess Emma Rutland - Removal of hedgerow totalling 869m at Land off Woolsthorpe Lane Stenwith.