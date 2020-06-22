Aslackby, S20/0386: Mr Tom Dickinson - Alterations and extensions to existing dwelling at Home View, Kirkby Underwood Road.

Burton Coggles, S20/0729: Sir Cholmeley - Replace the existing lead covering to the south porch roof to the church with terne coated stainless steel at The Church Of St Thomas A Becket Village Street.

Aisby, S20/0749: Mr A Bowlby - Erection of a Single Dwelling at Mere Lane.