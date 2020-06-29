Great Gonerby, S20/0667: Mr Liam Borrett - To take down the existing outhouse on the property and replace it with a singlestorey garage to the side of the property at 44 Manor Drive.

Caythorpe, S20/0813: Mrs D Rossington - Erection of a general purpose agricultural building at Love Lane Farm.

Grantham, S20/0856: K Whitehead - Erection of 68 bedroom residential care home (C2 use class), together with associated parking and landscaping at Chandos House, Gorse Road.