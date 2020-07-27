Home   News   Article

Planning applications in the Grantham area

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 14:49, 27 July 2020
 | Updated: 14:51, 27 July 2020

Grantham, S20/0823: Mr Brent Crawley - Demolition of converted garage and replacement with a new side extension and a single storey front extension at 25 Bridge End Grove.

Barrowby, S20/0872: Miss Helen Hopkins - Replace existing single glazed timber frame roof of conservatory with an insulated non-transparent roof. Clad and insulate existing gable end at Rose Cottage Low Road.

Stroxton, S20/0984: Dr and Mr Amos - Submission of details reserved by condition 3 (window details mullion windows, side-opening casement windows and Yorkshire sliding-sash windows only) of consent S20/0214 at The Manor House, Main Street.

