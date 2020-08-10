Latest planning applications in the Grantham area
Little Bytham, S20/0616: Mr Hodgkin - Residential development including change of use of existing buildings to create total 4no dwellings with associated works, and detached 4 bay vehicular garage to existing property at Chimneys Creeton Road.
Ancaster, S20/1150: Mr Terry Vangasse - Section 73 application to vary condition 2 (Approved Plans) of planning permission S19/0705 (Two Storey side extension) to increase the width of the two storey extension and alterations to fenestration at 12 Meadowbrook.
Grantham, S20/1177: Mrs Avril Brown - Replacement of mock Tudor facia with composite weather board cladding in anthracite grey at 18 Primrose Way.
Colsterworth, S20/1195: Southerington Witham Specialist Vehicles - Erection of portal frame industrial unit at Southerington Witham Specialist Vehicles, Honey Pot Lane.
Barrowby, S20/1218: Mr Tom Lee - Renovation and conversion of an existing barn to provide additional residential accommodation and erection of a single storey link extension between the existing residential property and barn. Construction of a new entrance canopy to dwellinghouse and new external raised terrace at Casthorpe Grange, Casthorpe Road.
Great Gonerby, S20/1226: Mr M Gromett & Ms C Birch - Non material amendment for the omission of arched brick header to windows and doors and replacement with brick soldier course headers at Land Rear Of 3 Long Street.
Foston, S20/1233: Mr D Shaw - Change of use of stables to form dwelling at Brayside House, Newark Hill.
Grantham, S20/1234: Mr Jordan Curtis - Proposed two storey extension to side & single storey extension to rear of existing dwelling at 2 Pinewood Drive.
Irnham, S20/1236: Dr Benjamin Green - (A) Leylandiis (approx 10) - reduce height to 2m (B) Sycamore - fell (C) Sycamore - fell (D) Sycamores (3) - fell (E) Sycamores (4) - fell (F) Norway spruce - remove dead and damaged branches (G) Wild cherry - remove dead and damaged branches (H) Apple - remove dead and damaged branches, prune crossing branches at Water Gate House, Hawthorpe Road.
Claypole, S20/1240: Mrs Paula Sargeant - Proposed single storey front and side extension at Cromwell Cottage, 7 Barnby Lane.
Caythorpe, S20/1241: J Scott - Refer to T1 and T2 as shown on the Inspection of Trees in St. Vincents Church Yard Caythorpe at Heath Lane.
Castle Bytham, S20/1242: Mr Ian Rule - T5, T6, T8 Conifers - fell, T9 Laurel Bush - fell, T7 White Willow - Reduce and thin crown at Bank House, 39 Glen Road.
Harlaxton, S20/1243: Mark Cooke - To Fell one mature eucalyptus, already lost several large boughs, (safety concerns) at Coneygree, 26 High Street.
Great Gonerby, S20/1292: Mr S Bell - o vary condition 2 and 7 of planning permission ref: 37/1976/16 - to reflect proposed amendments to the site landscape planting scheme PL/0081/20 at Grantham Waste Transfer Station, Occupation Lane.
Sedgebrook, S20/1247: Mr Andrew Burgess - Two storey side extension, conversion of existing garage and garage extension at Westholme, Allington Road.
Great Gonerby, S20/1255: Mr Robert Mawson - 1nr Cyprus Fir -felling due to proximity of structure at The Old Barn, Pond Street.
Manthorpe, S20/1260: Mr Paul Dolton - T1 - Conifer - Fell T2 - Yew Tree – Fell at 27 Low Road.
Fulbeck, S20/1290: Mr Andrew Siddans - Prior notification for the erection of an agricultural storage building for plant/equipment/materials; consisting of a steel construction clad with Kingspan Forte XL, 15 degree roof pitch, two Roller shutter doors and two personnel doors at Barn Farm, South Heath Lane.
Grantham, S20/1261: Mr Christopher Brown - Application for a drop kerb at 101 Belton Lane.
Sedgebrook, S20/1265: Clive Wood - Replacement of existing wooden shed with wood framed greenhouse and replacement of existing greenhouse with manufactured wood garden room at 12 Whattons Close.
Grantham, S20/1266: Mr P Gray - Formation of new vehicular access and erection of garage at 137 Manthorpe Road.
Claypole, S20/1277: Mr And Mrs Phil Evans - Proposed garage extension to create workshop at Pear Tree Cottage, 7 Rectory Lane.
Belton, S20/1308: Mr Bernard Norton - ommon lime trees. Quantity 2 - To Crown lift and topping, in addition there are branches that require pollarding as they are unbalancing the tree at Coach House, Main Street.
