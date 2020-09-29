Hougham, S20/1340: Mrs Karen Shaw - Change of use of existing outbuilding to annexe for elderly parent at Chapel Farm House, Main Street.

Grantham, S20/1358: Mr David Goodridge - Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of 9 dwellings with garages and car parking at Brownacres, Green Lane.

Skillington, S20/1445: Skillington PCC - Replacement of existing lead roof covering to the north and south transept with Aperam Uginox FME tinned K44 stainless steel. Replacement and/or overboarding timbers beneath new covering at St James’s Church, Park Lane.

Harrowby, S20/1484: Mr D Parry - Convert and extend existing farm outbuilding for use as store and carport in association with adjacent dwelling (S20/1486) at Harrowby Farm Yard, Hall Lane.

Harrowby, S20/1486: Mr D Parry - Convert existing farm outbuilding for use as dwelling, associated alterations, access and means of enclosure at Harrowby Farm Yard, Hall Lane.

Harrowby, S20/1520: Mr D Parry - Prior approval for change of use of agricultural building (sheds and bull-pen) to 1 x residential unit at The Farmstead, Hall Lane.

Billingborough, S20/1530: Mr Michael King - Erection of a timber garage in the curtilage of a Grade 2 listed building (Ivy House) at 2 Folkingham Road.

Bitchfield, S20/1528: Adam Beeby - Conversion of store room and an extension between the store room and house to create a utility room. A new internal staircase in the house providing access to the office at Home Farm, Corby Road.

Grantham, S20/1546: Mr Sanjay Patel - Erection of a single-storey industrial building, ancillary to existing operations at Johnsons Stalbridge Linen Services (Retrospective Application) at Johnson Stalbridge Linen Services, Alma Park Road

Castle Bytham, S20/1567: Mr Steve Jackson - T1 - Fell Leylandii to ground level. T2 - Fell Eucalyptus to ground level at 5 High Street.

Corby Glen, S20/1576: Mr & Mrs M Lyon - Garage conversion, side extension and new dormer window at 2A Swinstead Road.

