Denton, S20/1565: Mr Joel Mason - Demolition of outbuilding and erection of rear extension at 77 Main Street.

Ancaster, S20/1844: Beverley Graves - Erection of 4 no. poultry units (220,000 bird capacity), a biomass boiler building, feed bins, gas tanks, gate house, water tank, pump room, generator and associated access improvements to Ermine Street at Ermine Street Farm, High Dyke.

Harlaxton, S20/1769: Mr Nicholas Bradley - T1 - Cupressus Leylandii - To fell at 5A Trotters Lane.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Grantham, S20/1790: Alight Media - Replacement of a previously removed existing 48-sheet advertisement display with an illuminated 48-sheet digital advertisement display at 44 Watergate.

Grantham, S20/1796: Mr & Mrs Coleman - Proposed two storey side and rear extensions and remodelling to existing detached dwelling at 29 Wroxall Drive.

Stoke Rochford, S20/1804: Mr S Allam - Alterations to existing workshop building, to provide additional workshop and storage, and erection of new timber store at Workshop Cottage, Cringle Road.

Stoke Rochford, S20/1805: Mr S Allam - Extensions and alterations to dwelling; including the partial demolition of existing single storey and first floor additions and the erection of replacement single storey stone and two storey extensions, creation of new ground floor bay window and alterations at Workshop Cottage, Cringle Road.

Grantham, S20/1806: Mr Brian Edwards - NT1 Sycamore Reduce height by 4m and reduce the lateral crown spread to thesouth and east by up to 4m and to the North and West by up to 1m at 36 Belton Grove.

Bitchfield, S20/1812: Mr and Mrs Pyke - Amendment to previously approved Replacement Porch at Manor House, Main Street.

Long Bennington, S20/1827: Gail Liley - Proposed single storey extension and storage shed at 4 Lilley Street.

Grantham, S20/1833: Hardy - T1 Robinia to be reduced by 2-3 meters all round to previous points for generalmaintenance of the tree at 27 Castlegate.

Corby Glen, S20/1839: Maria Silabon and Toby Leete - Approval of details required by conditions 3. (Barn Joinery Specification), 4.(Material Samples) & 5. (Archaeology) for S20/0627 at 8 High Street.

Grantham, S20/1842: Mrs Lynn Linsley - Proposed two storey extension to side/ rear and single storey ‘porch’ extension tofront of existing dwelling including garage conversion/ dropped kerb at 16 Northcliffe Road.

Braceborough, S20/1843: Mr Jason Morton - Pollard willow tree at Shortacre, Church Lane.

Grantham, S20/1846: Mr Paul Kilius-Smith - Proposed single storey (porch) extension to front and (2no) single storey extensionsto rear of existing dwelling at 98 Manthorpe Road.

Denton, S20/1853: Mrs C Mason - Demolition of outbuilding and erection of rear extension at 78 Main Street.

Stoke Rochford, S20/1803: Mr S Allam - Conversion of part of workshop building to form self contained flat at Workshop Cottage, Cringle Road.