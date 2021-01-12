Colsterworth, S20/2108: Mr David Wilson - Details of the reserved matters for i. Layout; ii. Scale; iii. Appearance following outline consent (ref:S18/1335) for 2 x large buildings for B1, B2 and B8 uses and associated hardstanding and landscaping (Phase 2) at Jubilee Park, Honey Pot Lane.

Grantham, S20/2155: Mr Gyles Teasdale - Refurbishment and reconfiguration of existing theatre toilets and public toilets. Creation of new theatre changing rooms and cycle changing rooms at Guildhall Arts Centre, St Peter’s Hill.

Little Humby, S20/2170: Lorna Groom - Erection of side porch at The Cottage, The Green.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Grantham, S20/2216: Mr Sam Turner - Proposed two storey side extension at 12 Wentworth Drive.

Great Humby, S20/2221: Yareal Humby Ltd - Prior notification for a Change of Use of Agricultural Buildings to Dwellinghouses(Class C3), and for building operations reasonably necessary for a conversion at Manor Farm.

Great Humby, S20/2222: Yareal Humby Ltd - Prior Notification for the change of use of buildings from agricultural use to a flexiblecommercial use at Manor Farm.

Great Humby, S20/2179: Yareal Humby Ltd - Re-use of an existing traditional agricultural building for the provision of 2no. dwellinghouses at Manor Farm.

Harrowby, S20/2223: Mr George Gaskin - Additional pitch on private travellers siteat Green Acres, Harrowby Lane.

Barrowby, S20/2224: Mr Peter Boneham - Fell Willow at 3 High Road.

Grantham, S20/2183: Mr & Mrs David Bird - Single storey extensions to front and rear at 112 New Beacon Road.

Oasby, S20/2190: Mr Curtis Dingley - Erection of detached garage, conversion of existing garage to gym, extension ofexisting bedroom to include balcony with terrace to rear elevation at Highfield House, Ancaster Lane.

Marston, S20/2191: Motor Fuel Group - Submission of details reserved by condition 4 (surface water drainage) of S17/2399(Demolition of existing petrol filling station to provide a new petrol filling station facility with forecourt shop/sales building , customer car parking, staff car parkingspaces, HGV parking and associated services.) at Toll Bar Service Station, Toll Bar Road.

Grantham, S20/2199: Mr D Baker - Single storey rear extension at 16 Signal Road.

Grantham, S20/2203: Mrs J Sharp - T1,T2-Horse Chestnut trees - Reduce in height pruning on or above previousreduction points at 11 Woodlands Drive.

Fulbeck, S20/2180: Mr Craig Harrison - Removal of tree 5157 - Sycamore (S19/1251) at The Grange, Lincoln Road.

Stoke Rochford, S20/2185: Kyle Tidey - Display of digital 48-Sheet free-standing advertisementat Stoke Rochford Golf Course, Great North Road.