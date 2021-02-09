Folkingham, S21/0098: Mr Keith Knight - Proposed rear two storey extension and alterations at 27 West Street.

Grantham, S21/0103: Mr S Wagle - Conversion of garage to habitable space to facilitate change of use from small HMO (C4) to larger HMO (Sui Generis) at Collingham House, 2 Edward Street.

Manthorpe, S21/0135: Mr David McMullan - Erection of single storey garage to rear of existing garage at 10 High Road.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Grantham, S21/0139: Clegg - First floor extension over existing garage at 37 Lincoln Close.

Grantham, S21/0141: Mr Gordon MacKenzie - Lawful Development Certificate for new vehicular access to rear of dwelling at 17 Garden Close.

Allington, S21/0152: Jannette Mole - T1 - Variegated acer - To Fell at The Small House, Side Street.

Claypole S21/0155: JR & PA Hubbard - Outline planning permission (all matters reserved) for up to 4 dwellings (includingpartial demolition of existing farm-yard) at Orchard Farm, Main Street.

Aslackby, S21/0167:Mrs Kate Marshall -Internal works to open up party wall between nos. 1 and 2 on ground and first floor. External work to rear elevation: Remove existing dividing garden wall, insert newFrench doors in existing conservatory to no.2, replace existing kitchen window toNo.1 with French doors, insert 2 conservation style rooflights to loft space to matchexisting rooflights on front elevation.Front Elevation: No.1 - remove flat roof to side entrance porch replacing with slatedpitched roof and reinstate original arched door surround to match original lean-toentrance porch and front door of No.2 at 2 The Elms Aveland Way.

Grantham, S21/0171: Mr Tim Welbourn - Single storey rear extension at 189 Bridge End Road.

Grantham, S21/0176: Mr Tom Garner - First floor rear extension at 59 Hill Avenue.

Marston, S21/0191: Mr Peter Bowes - Proposed Single storey extension to the rear of existing dwellings at Redwood House, Toll Bar Road.

Grantham, S21/0192: Harding - Work to trees G011, silver birch x3 crown raise to 2m - T001, hawthorn, remove treeT002, tree of heaven, crown raise over footpath to 2.4m T004, whitebeam, removetree T010, field maple crown raise to 2.4m over footpath and weight reduction onbranches by approx 1m, T019, hawthorn, crown raise to 2.4m, T020 cherry plum,remove tree, T021 cherry plum, remove tree, T022 raywood ash, crown raise 2.4m,T027 cherry, remove tree at Little Gonerby School, Sandon Road.

Witham on the Hill, S21/0200: Nelson - Non Material Amendment application to S19/2216. Change in roofing tiles to houseapproved at Greystones, Main Street.

Ropsley, S21/0201: Mr J Arundel - Residential development - consisting of 5 dwellings and associated works (Outline - all matters reserved except access) at 25 & 27 High Street.

Frieston, S21/0204: Mr Matthew Neale - Proposed single storey rear extension and erection of outbuilding at Meadow House, 1 Nettlecroft Lane.

Colsterworth, S21/0205: Mr Stan Woolridge - G1 - Group of beech overhanging no.25 - Prune back towards the boundary line by 3.5-4m at 25 Woodlands Drive.