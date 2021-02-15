Skillington, S20/2184: Mr Timothy Page - Erection of a wooden corridor from main dwelling to utility room at The Manor House, Colsterworth Road.

Barkston, S21/0043: Mrs Charlotte Major - A dwelling within the Caravan Act regulations, with garden area at Land To The East Of Drift Lane.

Foston, S21/0103: Mr D Shaw - Erection Of Dwelling at Brayside House, Newark Hill.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Grantham, S21/0118: Mr Phillip Docherty - Change of use to cafe/takeaway operation. The unit has public access from both Station Road (carpark side) and the platform itself at Country & Equestrian Homes, Grantham Railway Station, Station Road.

Grantham, S21/0120: Mr K Bhandari - Listed building consent for internal and external alterations for a change of use of first floor to 2(no.) flats at 7-9 Westgate.

West Willoughby, S21/0121: Mrs Jane Pearsey - Variation of conditions 2 (approved plans) and 3 (materials) of planning permission S18/2271 at Beechwood House Willoughby Road

Grantham, S21/0129: Mr Halil Erol - Change of use from funeral directors with flat above to 2 self-contained flats, installation of sun pipes, changes to fenestration, internal alterations at 32 Westgate.

Grantham, S21/0136: Stephen Cunningham - Erection of single storey side and rear extensions at 43 Winchester Road.

Normanton, S21/0156: Mr Lewis Hall- Application for lawful development certificate to replace the roof at Stone Lodge, Main Street.

Allington, S21/0163: Mr R Smith -Erection of general purpose agricultural buildingat Foston Road.

Grantham, S21/0178: Mr Matthew Eden - Change of use from existing A1 and A3 use classification (Use classification E as defined from Sep 2020) to proposed B2 light industrial as well as associated xternal alterations and replacement signage at Harlaxton Road.

Grantham, S21/0179: Ladhar - Submission of details reserved by condition by condition 5 (soft landscaping) ofS19/1390 - Demolition of former court buildings and erection of a 2 storey residentialcare home and associated car parking and landscaping at Former Magistrates Court Buildings, Harlaxton Road.

Grantham, S21/0181: John Manterfield - Change of use from residential to office and storage space at Grantham House, 45 Castlegate.

Manthorpe, S21/0199: Andrew Smith - Submission of details reserved by Conditions 3 (Construction Management Plan), 5& 6 (Levels Details), 7 (Materials) and 9 (Windows and rainwater goods) in relationto S19/1215 (Demolition of existing cottage and erection of detached two storeydwelling and garage) at 20 Low Road.

Long Bennington, S21/0187: Mrs G Hall - Submission of details reserved by Condition 3 (surface water drainage scheme), 4(contamination), 5 (engineering details), 6 (tree protection plan), 7 (levels), 10, (hardlandscaping), 11 (soft landscaping), 12 (boundary treatments), 13 (materials), 14(foundation construction), 19 (acoustic barrier), 21 (sound insulation details) ofS17/1676 (Erection of 6 no. dwellings) at Alma Farm,18 Main Road.

Skillington, S21/0190: Messers Knapp and Howitt - Construction of two new vehicle accesses at 2 Sproxton Road.

Castle Bytham, S21/0194: Mr and Mrs J Dale - Lawful Development for existing use of the building as a dwelling (C3) at The Bytham Stud Morkery Lane.

Oasby, S21/0209: Mr Donald Reeve - Leylandii (T1) - fell due to outgrown its position and keeps getting damaged by high winds at 82 Village Street.

Harlaxton, S21/0210: Mr Steven Turner - Demolition of a timber garage-shed and erection of an oak frame & brick storagebuilding as well as erection of a single storey link building between main house andoutbuilding including conversion into residential area at Cornridge 10 Pond Street.

Aslackby, S21/0213: Mr and Mrs Russell and Weetman - Erection of front and rear single storey extensions, replacement windows and doors at Low Park View,Aveland Way.

Long Bennington, S21/0215: Mr & Mrs Platts - Single storey rear extension and new window to main elevation at Orchard Barn, 52A Main Road.

Fulbeck, S21/0217: Karen Harmer- Variation of condition 4 of S19/2096 (use of building) from storage and distribution toproduction and distribution at Hurlingham Business Park, Fulbeck Heath Road.

Boothby Pagnell, S21/0219: Mr & Mrs P & S Robinson - Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) and 3 (access, driveway, parking) of ppS19/0629 at Land Off Ponton Road.

Barkston, S21/0228: Ms. Amy Cotton - Demolition of single storey outbuildings. Erection of two storey side extension andsingle storey rear extension at West View, 34 Hough Road.

Caythorpe, S21/0231: Ms Carol Ridler - Erection of 2 no. 2 bedroomed dormer style dwellings (reserved matters pursuant toS17/1847) appearance & landscaping at Land To The Rear Of No. 35 Old Lincoln Road.

Caythorpe, S21/0232: Mr M Phillis - Erection of an extension to the rear elevation of the surgery to form additionalconsultation rooms at Surgery, 52 High Street.

Grantham, S21/0241: Mr and Miss White - Single storey rear and side extension at 37 First Avenue.

Oasby, S21/0244: John Such - To reduce T1 (Sycamore) tree by 30%(6m) due to outgrown its position and blockinglight at 81 Village Street.

Grantham, S21/0248: Mrs L Thompson -T1 Holly - Reduce height by 4m at 8 Welby Gardens.

Billingborough, S21/0249: Mr John Spreadbury - Plan shows T1 , a common lime tree planted by us approx 20yrs ago. It is in themiddle of our lawn, and we would like to restrict its growth by pollarding. Currently the tree is approx 12metre span , 12metre high , would like to reduce all by1/3 to 8metre span , 8metre high at Osbourne House, 3 Low Street.

Irnham, S21/0262: Mr Richard Bloodworth - One bay extension to the rear of the existing workshop and lean-to to the east sideof current workshop and new extension at Cornbecks Farm, Bulby Road.

Stubton, S21/0259: Mr Peter Chapman - Single storey rear extension to dwelling and upgrading heating system to asustainable air source heat pump at Keruan Cottage, Claypole Road.

Long Bennington, S21/0267: Mrs Carole Teft - First floor extension to existing garage for living space at 12 Kirtons Lane.

Grantham, S21/0268: Mr & Mrs Cannon - Proposed extension above garage, single storey rear extension and new front porch at 149 Barrowby Road.

Hougham, S21/0271: Ms G Pearson - New agricultural building at Grange Farm, Brandon Road.

Grantham, S21/0275: Mr Shaun Richardson - Erection of single story rear extensionat 13 Jubilee Avenue.

Grantham, S21/0278: Kate Fraser - For Comments to implement waiting restrictions on Garden Close, Grantham.