Marston, S21/0147: Mr R Webster - Non-material amendments to S19/1422 Construction of 5 dwellings with associated access, turning head, garages and parking (amendments comprise of changes to design and layout of Plot No.1) at Glendale Main Street.

Marston, S21/0148: Mr R Webster - Approval of details reserved by Condition 3 (Sample Materials), 4 (Boundary Treatment Plan) and 6 (Landscaping Scheme) of S19/1422 (Construction of 5 dwellings with associated access, turning head, garages and parking) at Glendale Main Street.

Witham On The Hill, S21/0330: Peter Eustance - Work to trees - See Landscape Proposal Plan at The Old Vicarage, Main Street.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Corby Glen, S21/0258: Planning Technical Support - Vary condition 2 of planning permission S16/0441 at Corby Glen Primary School, Station Road.

Grimsthorpe, S21/0188: Grimsthorpe & Drummond Castle Trust - Proposed minor alterations to Grade 1 Listed Building and associated maintenance works and roofing repairs to existing flat roof above at Grimsthorpe Castle.

Long Bennington, S21/0196: Mrs G Hall - Reconstruction and extension of existing barn to form dwelling (revised proposal following S18/1182) at Alma Farm, 18 Main Road.

Witham On The Hill, S21/0222: Mrs S Grigson - Erection of single storey extension to south elevation at Witham Manor, Main Street.

Harlaxton, S21/0243: Richard Miller - T1 (Maple) - To Fell, T2,T3,T4,T5,T6 ( Leylandii) - To Fell, T7 (Pine) - To Fell at 7 Pond Street.

Sedgebrook, S21/0247: Ms and Ms S.R and R.A Newbold and Yates - Approval of details reserved by Condition 2 (Joinery Details Sash / CasementWindows and French Doors) of S12/2328 (demolition of porch, existing gardenswalls, and outbuildings, installation of new floors and removal of suspended floors atfirst floor, repairs and minor alterations) at Chestnut Farm, Village Street.

Harlaxton, S21/0302: Mr And Mrs B Gore - Proposed two storey side extension and alterations to existing conservatory at 12 Parklands Drive.

Belton, S21/0254: Mr Robert Mansel - Demolition of existing garage/workshop and erection of detached double garage at Orchard House, Main Street.

Sedgebrook, S21/0280: Ms and Ms S.R and R.A Newbold and Yates - Replacement of roof tiles and underlay - repair of structural timbers, repair ofdormers, addition of roof lights at Chestnut Farm, Village Street.

Swinstead, S21/0282: Mr Edward Smith - Change integral garage into home office and garden store all in materials to match existing at 8 Macham Close.

Grantham, S21/0283: Mrs Elaine Lam - Proposed single storey extension to side and rear of existing dwelling at 21 Rosedale Drive.

Harlaxton, S21/0285: Mr Steven Turner - Erection of new porch/link extension from dwelling to garage and the conversion ofgarage into living accommodation at Mullions, 9 Trotters Lane.

Westborough, S21/0288: T1 and T2 Willow - to reduce to pollard, T3 Willow and Chestnut - to remove lowbranches, to remove overhanging limb and reduce surrounding trees where needed at Shire House, Town Street.

Brandon, S21/0289: Mr Paul Miley - To add one extra velux rooflight, slightly enlarge the existing upper window, thenretain the existing full length french doors (Non material amendment to S19/1418) at Old Hall, Barn Hall Road.

Corby Glen, S21/0290: Mrs Janet Kirkwood - Demolition of an existing single storey 3 bedroom dwelling, replaced with a new partsingle/part two storey dwelling and the creation of a new dwelling associated landscaping, amenity space and car parking at 7 Station Road.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S21/0293: Mr John Buxton - Reduction of conifers in rear garden by 2m - area highlighted in T1 at Hadlee, Main Street.

Barkston, S21/0294: Ms I Harwood - Two storey rear extension and replacement front porch at 56 West Street.

Harlaxton, S21/0298: Mr Steven Turner - Demolition of existing conservatory and replacement with new sun room includinginsertion of new support beam and removal of wall below to connect adjoining rooms at 3 Pond Street.

Grantham, S21/0300: Mr Loveridge - Single storey side and rear extension at 5 Seacroft Close.

Witham On The Hill, S21/0311: Mrs Kate Miller - Approval of details required by condition 3 of S20/1942 (Archaeology) at Palace Farm, Main Street.

Castle Bytham, S21/0314: Mundy - Remove Cherry Plum tree (T1) to just above ground level at 26 Cumberland Gardens.