Grantham, S21/0102: Jonathan Foss - Single storey front extension to garage at 4 Langford Gardens.

Grantham, S21/0145: Liam Taylor - Single-storey rear extension at 42 Walton Gardens.

Marston, S21/0144: Mr R Webster - Application under Section 73 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 to Amend Condition 2 (approved drawings) to allow minor amendments previously approved scheme (S19/1422 - Construction of 5 dwellings with associated access, turning head, garages and parking) at Glendale, Main Street.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Long Bennington, S21/0183: Mrs Sarah Barker - Change of use of land to personal equestrian (leisure) use. Construction of stables and manege at The Paddocks, Fen Lane.

Muston, S21/0304: Andrew Cunningham - Request for Screening Opinion under Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017 (as amended), Regulation 6. Proposed solar farm together with associated equipment and infrastructure at Land To The South West Of Easthorpe Lane.

Grantham, S21/0277: Mr S Kent - Change of Use of existing ground floor Shop (Class A1) to one dwelling at 78 Bridge End Road.

Billingborough, S21/0344: Mrs Janet Lancaster - T1 Crown lift silver birch to 4m to improve light to garden, T2 reduce crown ofcorkscrew willow tree by 2m to control size of tree and sustain suitability for currentposition in garden, T3 Elder tree deadwood tree and remove bark laying on roof ofadjacent outbuilding at 13 Vine Street.

Belton, S21/0310: Michael Coney - Erection of traditional farm garage to side of dwelling at Belton Grange, Barkston Heath Road.

Grantham, S21/0313: Mrs Sarah Farsani - Application for a drop kerb at 57 Dudley Road.

Hough On The Hill, S21/0315: Mr Mark Ingham - T1 - Maple - reduce height by 2-3m and width by 2m and to thin and crown clean at Wilderness Cottage, 2 Gelston Road.

Woolsthorpe By Belvoir, S21/0322: Mr & Mrs Ian Boorn - Conversion of existing garage to home office at 16 Sedgebrook Road.

Harlaxton, S21/0323: Mr C Egan - Residential development (outline) at 8 The Drift.

Hawthorpe, S21/0333: L&S - Approval of details required by conditions 3 (joinery details) of planning permissionS20/2010/LB at Old Rookery Farmhouse, Irnham Road.

Billingborough, S21/0337: Bilby - Ash (T1) - Fell. The tree is weighted one side due to it growing under a mature walnut at 82 High Street.

Harlaxton, S21/0348: Mr Keith Young - Replacement rear door at 8 Church Street.

Colsterworth, S21/0352: Mrs Carolyn Rossiter - Erection of a two storey side and rear extension, single storey rear extensions at 10 School Lane.

Grantham, S21/0353: Sparshott - Single storey side extension at 113 Belton Lane.

Ropsley, S21/0354: Mr D Hoskins - Removal of Agricultural Occupancy Condition (Condition 2 of Application ReferenceNumber: SK.845/84/1591) at Welby Warren, Bridge End Road.

Ancaster, S21/0363: Technical Support Team, LCC -For Comments at Castle Quarry, Sleaford Road.

Allington, S21/0374: Mr Bryn Gold - T1 - Juglans - Crown reduction by 2 -3m at Yew Tree Cottage, Side Street.

Denton, S21/0375: Technical Support Team - For Comments at Denton Church Of England Primary School, Church Street.