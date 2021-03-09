Ancaster, S21/0424: Anglian Water - Installation of potable water pipeline between Ancaster and Bexwell, Norfolk including provision of new pumping station at Grantham.

Little Bytham, S21/0172: Mr Allan Knight - Non-Material amendment to planning approval S19/0234 (Removal of bund and fencing erection of new fencing and erection of hobby workshop) to provide an additional car port at 34 Station Road.

Corby Glen, S21/0326: Mr Colin Low - Partial demolition of outbuildings and replacement roofing with infill extension to adjoin to dwelling. New street-level parking area with a stone boundary wall to rear at 2 Station Road.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Grantham, S21/0327: Mr J Askham - Variation of condition 1 (time compliance) of permission S20/0534 to 31/12/21 at 78 Denton Avenue.

Grantham, S21/0328: Aldi Stores Ltd. - Submission of details reserved by Condition 4 (Construction EnvironmentalManagement Plan), 6 (Bat and Bird Boxes), and 7 (External Materials) of S20/0036for the erection of an Aldi foodstore (Class A1), together with car parking, landscaping and associated works at land at the corner of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road.

Harlaxton, S21/0332: Simon Preston - Non-material amendment to planning approval S16/2700 (Erection of 7 dwellings) to alter parking spaces at Strood Close.

Ropsley, S21/0336: Andy Winterbon - Erection of double garage at 19 Grantham Road.

Harlaxton, S21/0343: Star Bars - Erection/installation of signage at Gregory Arms, Grantham Road.

Harlaxton, S21/0345: Star Bars - Listed building consent for the erection/installation of illuminated and non-illuminatedsigns to the exterior of the building and alterations at Gregory Arms, Grantham Road.

Folkingham, S21/0346: HMC Developments Ltd - Discharge of condition 3 (materials) of planning permission S20/2096 at 90 West Street.

Osgodby, S21/0349: Mr Nigel Scarborough - Steel Frame Portal Building at Osgodby Grange, Irnham Road.

Grantham, S21/0356: Aldi Stores Ltd - Erection/installation of various signage - wall mounted illuminated signage, vinylsign, illuminated freestanding double post entrance sign; low level pedestrian entrance sign and low level delivery vehicle sign at consented Aldi store (S20/0036) at land at the corner of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road.

Grantham, S21/0357: Aldi Stores Ltd - Submission of details reserved by condition 5 (Signage Details) of approvalS20/0036 (Erection of of an Aldi foodstore (Class A1), together with car parking,landscaping and associated works)at land at the corner of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road.

Grimsthorpe, S21/0361: Sebastian Miller - Section 19 application to vary condition 2 (list of approved plans) of Listed Building Consent S21/0662 (Construction of a new public art gallery and associated improvements to existing visitor facilities including alterations to the Grade II listedOld Coach House to create a new entrance to the Coach House Yard, a new shop,meeting space, storage & support space, alterations to the Old Stables including conversion to new cafe, alterations to Underloft Building and Old Water Tower Shed.Alterations to existing car park and creation of new visitor car park and associatedlandscaping at Estate Office, Main Road.

Grimsthorpe, S21/0362: Sebastian Miller - Non-material amendments to S20/0661 comprising Minor amendments, in generaltaking account of coordination of engineering and construction detailing, existingbiomass boiler retained within Underloft Building and pellet store created adjacent,Visitor WC facilities relocated from the Underloft Building to Old Fire Engine Shed toprovide increased WC provision, layout of lobby area to education facilities at theeast end of the Old Coach House revised, ground levels adjusted in the unblockedpend area of the Old Coach House allowing simpler and shallower sloped surfacesto provide step-free access to the Shop and Education facilities at Estate Office, Main Road.

Foston, S21/0366: Mr Charles Brunton - Erection of building and change of use from agriculture to agriculture contractorsyard/storage at Foston Lodge, Newark Hill.

Foston, S21/0368: Mr & Mrs Kennedy - 1 x Replacement Dwelling (Self-Build Dwelling) at The Bungalow, Church Street.

Grantham, S21/0369: Mr. Lee Staples - Propose Front Porch at 7 Jameston Close.

Grantham, S21/0373: Deeprose - Erection of single storey side extension at 31 Edinburgh Road.

Frieston, S21/0376: Mr and Mrs J Hargreaves- Erection of single storey rear extension at Frieston Grange, 15 Hough Road.

Castle Bytham, S21/0379: Mr Luke Worrall - Listed building consent for replacement of three doors (retrospective) at Red Barn House, 8 Glen Road.

Castle Bytham, S21/0382: Mr and Mrs John Martin - Erection of porch extension, integral garage conversion and alterations to dwellingincluding timber cladding to rear projection at 6 St Martins.

Grantham, S21/0384: Macandrew - T1- (Elm), T7 (Ash), T6 (Mixed Trees) to be removed. T2 (Sycamore), T3 (Yew), T4(Sycamore), T5 (Norway) prune by 2m at 12-14 Beaconfield Centre, Beacon Lane.

Grantham, S21/0385: Sam Towle - Discharge of conditions 3 of planning application S20/1745 at 112 Manthorpe Road.

Grantham, S21/0386: Adam Dodd - Submission of details reserved by conditions 3 (Demolition Management Plan) and 4(Asbestos Removal) of planning approval S20/1541 (Site clearance of 5 dwellingsand greenery of the frontage on to Stonebridge Road, including creating a newtemporary vehicular access on to site. Works will involve the removal of trees alongthe frontage and access to the site) at 28-36 Stonebridge Road.

Manthorpe, S21/0387: Mr Adrian Charity - Remove T1 (Conifer) and T2 (Holly). Prune, reduce and pollard T3 (Holly), T4 (Yew)G1 (Conifers), G2 (Lime) and G3 (Cherry Trees) at Manor House, Low Road.

Harlaxton, S21/0390: Mr Jolyon Flindall - T1. Hornbeam - to fell at 30 High Street.

Grantham, S21/0393: Mr Antony Bailey - T1. Lime crown reduction to previous points approximately 30% of the crown at Limelight, 4 Belton Grove.

Brandon, S21/0406: Mr Nigel Chapman - To install solar panels (16) flush mounted on roof of property at Rowan Cottage, Hall Lane.

Caythorpe, S21/0408: Mrs Sam Fells - T1 (Laburnum) Pollard, T2, T3 (Magnolia), T4 (Apple Tree), T5 (Rowan), T9, T10(Yew) Prune, T8 (Sycamore), T11 (Conifer) Remove, T7 (Elder) coppice or pollard,T6 Coppice, H1 (Holly) flatten tops by 1.5m at Middlefield House, 46 High Street.

Londonthorpe, S21/0409: Mr Nick Mann - T1 Large beech reduce height by 5-6m, prune in sides, G1 3 horse chestnut, reduceheight by 5-6m and shape sides, T2 remove large limb growing over the wall back tothe stem. Reduce the height by 3-4m and spread by 2m, G2 field maple and cherrymix. Reduce 1.5-2m on top and prune sides at Spring Lodge, Newgate Lane.

Grantham, S21/0411: Read - Extension to existing industrial unit at Units 8 To 9 Hollis Road.

Harlaxton, S21/0412: Mr Darrel Sadler - Discharge of conditions 3 of planning application S17/0558 at 14 Swine Hill.