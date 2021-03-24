Barrowby, S20/1124: Matthew Wilkinson - Erection of a food store (use class A1) and associated car parking at Land East Of Low Road.

Barkston, S21/0427: Mr & Mrs Jacob Wright - Demolition of conservatory and car port. Erection of single storey side and rear extension. Along with further alterations to the dwelling at 1 The Leas.

Sedgebrook, S21/0428: Mr Gregory Gilmore - Two wildlife ponds on arable farmland, 150sq. metres each with a depth of 1.5m forming part of Natural England’s District Level Licensing Scheme for great crested newts at 5 Manor Farm Allington Road.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Grantham, S21/0429: Mrs Kate Reidon-Przybys - Trim 30-40% off height of T4 Chestnut and T5 Sycamore at 23 Belton Grove.

Gelston, S21/0430: Emma Walton - Rear single storey infill extension and loft conversion with rear flat roofed dormer at 8 Village Streets.

Grantham, S21/0434: Mr David Mitchell - Proposed single storey rear extension at 5 St Helens Close

Folkingham, S21/0435: Mr Stuart MacNaughton - Replacement of windows to front, side and rear elevations at 10 Market Place.

Harlaxton, S21/0438: Miss Hannah Scully - Proposed two storey extension to front (Inc: Porch Canopy) and single storey extension to rear of existing dwelling at 25 Daybrook Close.

Castle Bytham, S21/0439: Mr Stephen Purvis - Erection of side extension and garage conversion at Old Bramley, 16 Water Lane.

Grantham, S21/0426: Countryside Properties (UK) Ltd - Reserved Matters (landscaping) pursuant to S14/3571 at Land South Of Barrowby Road.

Aisby, S21/0473: Mrs Catherine Bish - Proposed garage conversion with rear extension at Meliora’s Cottage, Green Lane.

Barrowby, S21/0474: Mr Andrew Parker - Discharge of Conditions 2 (Material Distribution Plan) and 3(a) and 3(b) (BoundaryTreatment Plan) of permission S19/2140 at Land East Of Low Road.

Castle Bytham, S21/0490: Mr Benjamin Shrive - Non material amendment to S20/0200 for addition of two roof lights at 2 St Martin’s.

Grantham, S21/0492: Mrs Julie Simpson - T1- Reduce large oak by around 1/3 in size, 2-3m off entire canopy Crown raise the lowest branches up to 6m at 18 Prestwick Close.

Ancaster, S21/0541: Technical Support Team - For Comments on the formation of Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) bale storage areas at New Earth Solutions Copper Hill Ermine Street.

Ancaster, S21/0545: Technical Support Team - Vary condition 4 of planning permission N745/1580/16 to increase the height toexternally stacked bales of solid recovered Fuel from 4 to 4.5 meters at New Earth Solutions Copper Hill Ermine Street.