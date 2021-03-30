Grantham, S21/0238: Mr Allan Thorpe - Erection of log cabin to be used as hair salon at 11 Seacroft Close.

Barrowby, S21/0339: Gemma Laragy-Hully - Ground and 1st floor extensions to side and rear of dwelling at Manor View, Casthorpe Road.

Corby Glen, S21/0383: Tracey Lamming - Application of cladding and render to dwelling, increase height of boundary wall to 1.55m with application of render to wall at Timberacks, 18 Moreleys Lane.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Long Bennington, S21/0436: Mr J Ward - Garage roof conversion with dormer window at 4 Orchard Park.

Denton, S21/0437: Mrs Jenny Skelly - Discharge of conditions 3 (Large scale details and specifications) and 4 (materials) of permission S20/2075 at 110 Church Street.

Grantham, S21/0524: Mr Carl Harris - Proposed two storey side extension at 3 Welwyn Close.

Pointon, S21/0446: Mr Anthony Rudd - Erection of detached bungalow, with detached garage. Amendment to planning approval S20/1751 at 3 Pinfold Lane.

Woolsthorpe By Belvoir, S21/0453: Demetra Nottage - Use of premises (C3a) as a home (C2) for up to three children or young person with up to two full-time resident carers working on a rota basis, sleeping overnight at Greyhound Cottage, Main Street.

Caythorpe, S21/0457: Mr Mark Dean - Erection of single and two storey side and rear extensions. Alterations to exterior and roof including new dormer windows and application of render. Associated rear garden works at Fourview, 12 Frieston Road.

Long Bennington, S21/0506: Mr R Potts - Change of use from B1 offices to 1(No) 3 Bedroom Dwelling. Plans accompanying the application illustrate that the habitable rooms of the dwelling will enjoy good access to daylighting at 46A Main Road.

Skillington, S21/0461: Mr James Houghton - Proposed garage conversion at Jacksons Barn, Back Lane.

Grantham, S21/0463: Mr Colin Tilley - Erection of first floor side extension at 21 Moortown Close.

Brandon, S21/0465: Mr Paul Miley - Replacement of existing glazed link with new lightweight glazed link. Enlarge window to north elevation of existing barn. Replace existing doors and windows. 2no new velux within barn roof. New flue within barn. New air source heat pump to rear of property at Old Hall Barn Hall Road.

Marston, S21/0467: Mr J Cooke - Discharge of condition 2 (land levels) of pp S19/0445 at Wagtail Country Park, Cliff Lane.

Hougham, S21/0469: Lisa Carlin - Erection of single storey side and rear extension, erection of front porch and the erection of a detached garage at Windrush Coach Road.

Harlaxton, S21/0471: Burn - Replacement of garage doors with timber window and timber door personnel door to match existing (Non-material amendment to S20/1107) at 9 Church Street.

Grantham, S21/0486: Mr B Balderson - Minor Material Amendment to planning permission ref S08/1393, condition number 8 (approved plans): Revisions to design and siting of house B at land To Rear Of 10-12 Harrowby Lane.

South Witham, S21/0507: Spencer - Open sided barn at Farnsworth Field, North Witham Road.

Belton, S21/0484: Simon Tyldesley - Siting of a wooden garden shed and a single storey rear extension at 10 Main Street.

Fulbeck, S21/0491: Mr Andrew Siddans - Steel portal frame, cladding to match existing storage building on site to provide a new farm office building at Barn Farm South Heath Lane.

Harlaxton, S21/0493: Mrs Diane Lister - T1- Acer - remove to ground level at 65 High Street.

Harlaxton, S21/0494: Mr F Barker - T1, T2, T3, T4 Leylandii to reduce the high by 7m at 15 Church Street.

Fulbeck, S21/0499: Mrs Janette Stevenson - T1- Ash Tree - to fell at 6 New Row Brant Road.

Boothby Pagnell, S21/0502: Mr Harte - Demolition of existing garage, erection of two storey building to form storage space and accommodation at The Old School, School Lane.

Grantham, S21/0542: Mr Tam Matthews - T12 - Lime Tree - deadwood and crown lift to 3.5 meters at Park House, 9 Gonerby Court.

Castle Bytham, S21/0508: Mr J Ellis & Mrs C Lawson - Section 73 Application to vary condition 2 of S19/0421 (Approved Plans). Garage window omitted and rear extension omitted with existing bay retained and extended at 5 Counthorpe Lane.

Little Bytham, S21/0511: Ms Deanna Wade - Erection of single storey side extension, alterations to rear sunroom including new roof and dormer loft conversion at The Kilns, Creeton Road.

Harlaxton, S21/0514: Ellen French - Replacement of back door and bathroom window to rear of building at 61 High Street.

Long Bennington, S21/0517: Smart Fleet Solutions - Change of Use and alterations to mechanical workshop including on site MOT station and image studio with ancillary office accommodation at Hangar 1A, Roseland Business Park.

Grantham, S21/0568: Longhurst Group - Submission of details in relation to Condition 3 (large scale joinery details) of S20/1875 (replace deteriorating windows (No.16) and renew slate roof and lead flashing to Listed Building) at Block 9-16 Arnoldfield Court.

Billingborough, S21/0526: Mr G Finney - Erection of dwelling at land Adjacent to 21 Grosvenor Road.

South Witham, S21/0530: Mr Graham Manton - 1 x Sycamore - reduce size by 2.5m at 29 Hillview Road.

Grantham, S21/0533: Mr & Mrs Nandu Potdar - Erection of first floor extension to rear at 20A Hazelwood Drive.

Long Bennington, S21/0539: Mrs G Hall - Repairs to north gable and rear elevation comprising removal and reconstruction of defective lias stonework at Alma Farm, 18 Main Road.

Grantham, S21/0540: Dr Shamila Mufti - To extend already existing kerb at 130 Barrowby Road.

Woolsthorpe-By-Belvoir, S21/0543: Erection of 1 new two-storey dwelling at land adjacent To Greyhound Cottage, Main Street.

Ancaster, S21/0544: Mr G Knight - Single storey extension to garage at 1 North Drive.

Long Bennington, S21/0546: Mr & Mrs M Widdowson - Erection of detached garage at Orchard Cottage, 15A Wheatsheaf Lane.

Denton, S21/0570: Mr David Epton - Change of use from agricultural to dwellinghouse at Manor Farm Cottages, Harston Road.

Corby Glen, S21/0588: Mr Toby Leete - T2 - Ash - pollard to finish height of 10-12m. T1 and T3 - removal of dead trees at 8 High Street.

Grantham, S21/0552: Mr Tom Hemstock - Proposed single & two extension to the rear of an existing dwelling at 47 South Parade.

Barkston, S21/0556: Mr Rick Smith- Erection of bungalow at land adjacent to 2 Hough Road.

Grantham, S21/0558: Mr & Mrs Watson - Proposed new dwelling - Land R/O Appleacre, 41 Beacon Lane.

Hough On The Hill, S21/0556: Mr Neil Johnson - Proposed replacement windows and new single story extension at Lower Bar, Lower Road.

Harlaxton, S21/0563: Mark Cooke - T1 - Crab Apple Tree - to fell at Coneygree 26 High Street.

Grantham, S21/0567: Mr & Mrs Tom Webster - Proposed single storey rear extension at 4 Corfe Close.

Claypole, S21/0572: Mr Balu Devabhai - Demolition of existing convenience store, erection of new two-storey store with living accommodation above, new vehicle access and 3 parking spaces to front at Claypole Village Store, 60 Main Street.

Great Gonerby, S21/0574: Mr David Keeling - Proposed dormer to rear of existing dwelling at 24 Belvoir Gardens.