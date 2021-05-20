Corby Glen, S21/0636: Penny Campbell - Conversion of barn to dwelling, including removal of existing stable block and construction of new single-storey extension at The Mount, 7 Irnham Road.

Hough-On-The-Hill, S21/0766: Mr & Mrs Sharman - Section 73 application to vary condition 2 (Approved Plans) of planning approval S18/0670 (Conversion of barns to form single dwelling including access), to convert barns A & C to ancillary residential accommodation and alter external features (Openings, windows and door), addition of chimney, revision of internal layout and to regulate drawing discrepancy at Church Farm House, High Road.

Caythorpe, S21/0816: Troy Jeffery - 2 x Douglas Fir tree, to be removed to ground level at Vacant lot next to house number 2 Waterloo Road.

Burton Coggles, S21/0829: Mrs Vanessa Goodliffe - Change of use to operate beauty salon from a log cabin in garden at 1 Village Street.

Grantham, S21/0837: Tudor House Restaurants - Listed Building Consent for repairs to roof at 19-20 Westgate.

Harlaxton, S21/0843: Mrs Hannah Smith - Replacement of an existing single skin Oil Tank with a bunded tank of the same capacity and in the same position at 16 Church Street.

Allington, S21/0846: Mr James Cook - The proposed development is for a new steel portal framed building at Home Farm, Allington Lane.

Pickworth, S21/0850: Mr Jolyon Griffiths - Change of use of less than 20% floorspace of existing detached garage to allow registration and use as nano brewery. Internal changes only at Bridge House, Village Street.

Grantham, S21/0852: Mr and Mrs Harrop - Single storey rear extension at 36 Grampian Way.

North Witham, S21/0857: Mr S Edwards - Erection of horse walker and open-fronted hay barn (retrospective) at Hill View, South Witham Road.

Grantham, S21/0859: Mcdonald’s Restaurants Ltd - Installation of 6 no. Fascia signs, 3 no. Booth lettering signs and 1 no. 15” digital booth screen at land at Downtown Gonerby Moor.

Grantham, S21/0860: Mcdonald’s Restaurants Limited - The installation of a freestanding totem sign at land at Downtown Gonerby Moor.

Allington, S21/0862: Mr & Mrs Bosworth - Two storey front extension with the creation of a dormer window to the rear at 46 Park Road.

Grantham, S21/0865: Mcdonald’s Restaurants Limited - Various site signage including 4 no. Freestanding signs, 2 no. Banner units, 1 no. Play land sign and 20 no. Dot signs at land at Downtown Gonerby Moor.

Hough-On-The-Hill, S21/0871: Saunders - Replace existing gate and gate posts. The Installation of traditional estate railings situated above the existing brick wall. Replace existing fencing to the east, south and west garden boundary at 12 High Road.

Castle Bytham, S21/0876: Mr Prior - First floor extension over garage and garage conversion. Resubmission of S20/0480 at 30 Bytham Heights.

Allington, S21/0878: Mr & Mrs Machin - Proposed timber-framed car port with home office above (following removal of existing log stores) at Corner House, The Green.

Aisby, S21/0887: Aisby And Heydour Parish Council - T1 cedar reduce limb growing on roof by 30%, T2 beech crown lift to 3m, 1.5m taken off lower branches to give clearance to car park at Heydour Parish Village Hall, Hall Lane.

Great Gonerby, S21/0881: Kate Draper - Two storey rear extension at 54 Green Street.

Grantham, S21/0883: Mr A Jeffery - Ground floor extension rear of dwelling at 39 Grampian Way.

Long Bennington, S21/0884: Mr Simon Pogson - Revisions to dwelling internal layouts, elevations and site details of planning permission S18/2289 at Vicarage Lane.

Boothby Pagnell, S21/0891: Mr and Mrs P & S Robinson - Enlargement of existing pond to create amenity pond and use of surrounding and as amenity area to be utilised in connection with adjoining consented holiday let use (S21/0219) at land north of Ponton Road.

Grantham, S21/0893: Mobile Broadband Network Limited On Behalf Of Hutchison H3G - The installation of a new 18.00m monopole supporting 6 no. antennas with a wrap around equipment cabinet at the base of the column, installation of 3 no. new equipment cabinets and ancillary development thereto at land at Barrowby Road.

Caythorpe, S21/0894: Mr David Stanton - T1- Sycamore - to remove at 14 High St.

Sedgebrook, S21/0896: Ms & Ms S.R and R.A Newbold Newbold and Yates - Remove existing timber fencing to North Boundary and replace with drystone walling at Chestnut Farm, Village Street.

Dry Doddington, S21/0906: Mr Barry Woodward - Addition of porch to the front of the cottage at Wheatsheaf Cottage, Main Street.

Ingoldsby, S21/0933: Cornerstone & Telefonica - The installation of an 18m lattice tower supporting 3 no. antennas, 2 no. transmission dishes, 1 no. equipment cabinet, 2 no. flat pack frames, 1 no. meter cabinet and ancillary development thereto including 1.8m fence to form a compound at land at Cemetery Farm Off Humby Road.

Long Bennington, S21/0937: Mr & Mrs Tristan & Lucie Goff - Demolition of existing dwelling and attached garage; erection of replacement dwelling and detached double garage; together with erection of detached single storey residential annexe at Bosworth 8A Main Road.

Folkingham, S21/0952: Mr And Mrs Grimshaw - Proposed site extension at Brookside 13 Spring Lane.

Grantham, S21/0971: Mr K Bhandari - Listed building consent for alterations to allow for a ground floor change of use from retail to restaurant (both E Class) at 8-9 Westgate.