Long Bennington, S21/0975: Miss H Jones - Single storey rear extension at 10 Winters Lane.

Skillington, S21/1070: Mr. S Coleman - Reserved matters application for access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for outline permission for one new dwelling (S19/0364) at 1 The Square.

Oasby, S21/1163: Ms Claire Mills - Variation of condition 2 (approved drawings) of pp S20/1468 at Clowder Barn, Village Street.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Grantham, S21/1230: Sue Gordan - Submission of details reserved by Condition 2 (chimney support details) of S19/2130 (alterations to Listed Building including urgent works to rectify chimney stacks which are inadequately supported by the steels and timber purlins) at The Kings School, Brook Street.

Boothby Pagnell S21/1190: Mr & Mrs P & S Robinson - Non material amendments to windows, amending decking to stone patio, canopy added units 2 and 3 at Ponton Road.

Harlaxton, S21/1203: Mr Steven Turner - Replacement of 9no. windows on the rear elevation at 67 High Street.

Aslackby, S21/1204: Daniels - Willow (T1) - pollard to 20ft due to a limb with a large lateral crack, ash (T2) - fell due to the tree heavily leaning into the garden, prunus (T3) - Reduce crown by 1.5 - 2m and thin crown by 15% at Brookside Cottage, Aveland Way.

Aslackby, S21/1205: Talbot - Sycamore (T1) - fell, close proximity to garage, tree of heaven (T2) - fell, close proximity to house, goat willow (T3) - fell, resting on fence, wild cherry (T4) - reduce crown by 1-1.5m, ash (T5) - fell, due to the tree having a weak union and an inclusion from 2ft down to ground level, ash (T6) - fell, poor specimen, hawthorn (T7) fell, half dead and entwined with ash (T6) at The Pantiles, Kirkby Underwood Road.

Grantham, S21/1206: J. R Easter - Proposed felling of sycamore tree at 4 Slate Mill Place.

Grantham, S21/1209: Mr Lee Wilkinson - Erection of single storey extensions to dwelling and conversion of garage to form additional accommodation at 19 Saltersford Road.

Corby Glen, S21/1210: Nottingham Community Housing Association - Reserved matters application for access, appearance, layout and scale details relating to outline permission S18/0452 (Residential Development) at Ferndale House, Swinstead Road.

Harrowby, S21/1214: Mr David Parry - Section 73 application to vary condition 1 (approved plans) of planning approval S20/0288 (which altered the associated parking provision, eliminating use of access onto corner of Hall Lane and alterations to fenestration/layout) to allow for small changes to the second floor layout of units 1 and 2 with associated repositioning of rooflights, along with changes to unit 4 layout including incorporation of remainder of outbuilding into ground floor layout at Harrowby Farm Yard, Hall Lane.

Grantham, S21/1220: Dr J Sharma - Single storey front extension to form entrance hall and cloakroom at 87 Barrowby Road.

Marston, S21/1224: Mr S Richards - Demolition of existing garage and erection of replacement garage. Repositioning of existing site access at Mill Farm House, Barkston Road.

Ancaster, S21/1227: Mrs Susannah Millsom - Cotoneaster Tree (T1) Top and Crown to reduce the bulk and to allow clearance of telephone lines. Apple Tree (T2) Cut branches to ensure new growth at 19A Ermine Street.

Denton, S21/1228: Mrs Catherine Harrison - T1. Spruce remove at Nether Hall, Main Street.

Denton, S21/1229: Mrs Charlotte Manners - G1. Laurel - Reduce height by approximately 35/40% and cut back lateral spread to the boundary of number 65 at 65 Main Street.

Fulbeck, S21/1234: Mr William Sergeant - Erection of an agricultural workers dwelling, detached stable, parking and access at land at Fulbeck Lowfields Brant Lane.

Long Bennington, S21/1246: Mr S Lacey - Non-Material amendment to planning approval S18/2278, to change hipped roof to small gable end, alterations and revert to render at 11 Costa Row.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S21/1253: Mr John Nolan - Sycamore - To Fell at The Rectory, Rectory Lane.

Grantham, S21/1256: Tim Downes - (T1) Acacia dismantle to ground level. Cut back all other branches and growth to clear building and roof by 2metres. (T2) Large Oak Tree: remove deadwood. (T3) Large Multi-stem Hornbeam: dismantle to ground level at Communal Area Flats 1-7 Arnoldfield Court.

Londonthorpe, S21/1258: Diane Whitehurst - 14 NL - To remove 1no Lawson Cypress tree at Holly Bank, Cottage 14 Newgate Lane.

Hough on the Hill, S21/1263: Mr and Mrs L Carley - Demolition of existing outbuilding and erection of a building to accommodate annex and store at The Limes, Gelston Road.