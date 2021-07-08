Grantham, S21/0839: Mr Tim Newman - Replacement front door and frame at 77 Brook Street.

Barrowby, S21/1095: Lee Diment - Submission of details reserved by condition 3 (boundary treatments) of S18/1294 (Erection of a dwelling) at The Vernon, High Road.

Colsterworth, S21/1128: Mr & Mrs K Moore Moore - Extend & convert existing garage/workshop to granny annex at Jaylu 15 School Lane.

Skillington, S21/1166: Mr Peter Lord Ltd - Building is agricultural non commercial at Cotswold Farm, Crabtree Road.

Irnham, S21/1202: Mr Mark Swan - Beech tree - Prune, shape, thin where appropriate and reduce in height by one third at Chalfield House, 8 Irnham Park.

Grantham, S21/1219: Mr Chris Rushen - Fabric refurbishments to the link and Engineering blocks, including replacement glazing and re-roofing works at Grantham College, Stonebridge Road.

Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth, S21/1222: Mr Craig Scarborough - Proposed (steel framed) building/ workshop at Axholme Barns 51A Newton Way.

Folkingham, S21/1225: Mr A Ridpath - External and internal alterations to listed building at 8 Market Place.

Ingoldsby, S21/1243: Mr & Mrs A Troughton - Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling at Moat Farm, Scotland Lane.

Fulbeck, S21/1247: Mr Joseph Corrigan - Works to boundary wall at Walled Garden North End Lane.

Grantham, S21/1254: Gibson - Erection of a single-storey rear extension and a 1.5-storey detached front garage/home office at 171 Manthorpe Road.

Great Gonerby, S21/1257: Mr Paul Comer - Minor alteration of internal access to allow retention of trees at Moto Service Area, Old Great North Road.

Grantham, S21/1264: Mrs Sue Gordon - Demolition of The Church Hall and erect a modular building at The Kings School, Brook Street.

Oasby, S21/1270: Mr Job Winfield - Erection of first floor extension, single storey rear extension and detached garage at Byre Cottage, Village Street.

Long Bennington, S21/1281: Stephen Harwood-Gray - Listed building consent for the installation of extractor vents to rear and side elevation at 40 Main Road.

Frieston, S21/1283: David Spackman - Two storey side extension to existing garage, conversion of garage to living accommodation and single storey link extension at Hawthorn Cottage, Hough Road.

Castle Bytham, S21/1284: Mr and Mrs Pridgeon - Proposed porch extension and external alterations at 36 Cumberland Gardens.

Brandon, S21/1286: Mr Paul Miley - Installation of photovoltaic panels on roof of existing barn at Old Hall Barn Hall Road.

Grantham, S21/1288: Mr Gary Moore - Single storey front extension at 7 Winchester Road.

Grantham, S21/1289: Mr Stephen Moore - To create a double width dropped kerb ( 9 metres long) across a footpath 2 metres wide for access to two properties at 157 Harrowby Lane.

Grantham, S21/1290: Mr Ricky Kareer - Erection of a two storey side extension with rear juliet balcony at 51 Winchester Road.

Long Bennington, S21/1292: Gail Liley - Proposed single storey rear extension and increase of height of existing extension to match at 4 Lilley Street.

Hough on the Hill, S21/1293: Mr & Mrs Sharman - Submission of details reserved by conditions 3 (External Materials), 4 (Window Details), 5 (Boundary Treatments), 6 (Fire Hydrant), 7 (Hard and Soft Landscaping Scheme), 8 (Access Construction Details) and 11 (Bat Boxes and Swallow Nest Details) of planning approval S21/0766 (Section 73 application to vary condition 2 - Approved Plans - of planning approval S18/0670 to convert barns A & C to ancillary residential accommodation and alter external features, addition of chimney, revision of internal layout and to regulate drawing discrepancy of the approved barn conversion) at Church Farm House (Land Adjacent) High Road.

Ropsley, S21/1299: Mr David Hoskins - Discharge of condition 3 (Landscaping), condition 4 (materials), condition 6 (boundary treatment), condition 7 (joinery) and removal of condition 5 (historic flooring) of pp S18/1438 at Welby Warren Bridge End Road.

Grantham, S21/1309: Stephen Vogt - T1 - Lime tree - To remove 2no low limbs and sucker T2, T3, T4 - Lime trees - To re pollard to previous pollard points T5 - To cut back Plum at 9 Dudley Road.

Caythorpe, S21/1312: Mr Darren Leafe - T1 - Sycamore - Crown reduce by 4-5m at Westgate 2 Old Lincoln Road.

Allington, S21/1313: Mr Carl Hilton - Erection of porch to the side elevation at Poplars Cottage, Side Street.

Barkston, S21/1314: Mr Simon Love - Application to discharge conditions 2, 3 and 6 attached to planning permission S21/0916 at 12 West Street.

Corby Glen, S21/1318: Mr William Wass - The demolition of an existing garage and the erection of a new dwelling (resubmission) at 1 Station Road.

Great Gonerby, S21/1320: Planning Support LCC - PL/0080/21 Comments For change of use of land to skip hire operation (waste transfer station) including erection of covered store, portable office building and weigh bridge at land at Gonerby Moor, Old Great North Road.

Colsterworth, S21/1328: Mr and Mrs M Jacksom - Conversion of existing barn to dwelling at 5 Manor Farm Mews High Street.

Grantham, S21/1341: Lionacre Properties - Conversion of an existing Pizza Hut restaurant (Use Class E) to form 1 x drive-to restaurant, 1 x restaurant / drive-thru with an ancillary drive-thru lane (Use Class E / Sui Generis) at Pizza Hut, London Road.