The latest planning applications in the Grantham area
Proposals to build new live-work homes and the submission of details for a new residential care home are among the latest plans near you.
Grantham, S21/2034: Ms Wendy Kaya (Manager) - Repairs to wall (damaged by tree growth) at 1 Brownlow Street.
Little Humby, S21/2068: Mr Peter Thomas - Erection of one detached custom self build house and garage to lifetime eco house standards at land to the east of Corner House Farm, Ingoldsby Road.
Grantham, S21/2235: Ryan Harding - Confirmation that all conditions of S08/1231 have been complied with at 17 Knaresborough Drive.
Harlaxton, S21/2271: P Goodrich - Compliance with conditions of permission S13/3301 (Erection of bungalow) at Gregory Lodge, 2A High Street.
Harlaxton, S21/2278: Mr C Howett - Remove apple tree (T1) and trim apple tree (T2) at73 High Street.
Stubton, S21/2291: Mr Melvyn Belshaw - Replacement of existing glazing, retaining existing frames at The Manor, Doddington Lane.
Foston, S21/2293: Mr & Mrs I Evans - Replacement bungalow and garage/workshop at Meadow View, Church Street.
Ancaster, S21/2295: Mr Wade Rowlett FCIOB MRICS - Pruning of five mature apple trees, two mature pear trees, a Acer Nagundo (Maple), and a Prunus Avium (Wild cherry) at 21 Ermine Street.
Grantham, S21/2298: Mr & Mrs M Round - First floor rear extension at 115 Huntingtower Road.
Corby Glen, S21/2303: Mrs Miranda Preston - Erection of three live - work dwellings at land adjacent to 29 The Green.
Barkston, S21/2304: Miss R Scott - Proposed drop kerb to form new vehicular access at front of dwelling (Re submission following S21/0261) at Tagmoor, Main Road.
Skillington, S21/2307: Mr & Mrs Hendrie - Proposed change of use and conversion of existing outbuilding to form annexe at Rushlea, Back Lane.
Witham on the Hill, S21/2309: Rachel Williams - Single storey side extension to form self contained annexe at Cedar House, 3 Home Farm Lane.
Pointon, S21/2315: Mr Nigel Greenwood - Installation of Velux sun tunnel into new extension roof to provide some natural light into ensuite at Ashlodge, 7 Pethley Lane.
Pickworth, S21/2319: Mr Victor Ktori - Erection of a new porch on the north west elevation at Manor House, Church Lane.
Allington, S21/2330: Miss MollyWright - Replacement of existing conservatory with oak framed orangery at Woodbine Cottage, Side Street.
Grantham, S21/2332: Currys - Installation of internally illuminated & non illuminated fascia signs, non illuminated wall mounted and replacement panel to existing totem sign at Dysart Retail Park, Unit 4 And 5, Dysart Road.
Lenton, S21/2343: Simon Ainge - Erection of garage / annexe to serve new detached house approved S21/1422 at land to the rear of The Stables, Keisby Road.
Grantham, S21/2344: Ladhar - Submission of details reserved by conditions 8 (ecological enhancement) and 9 (verification report) of S19/1390 - Demolition of former court buildings and erection of a two-storey residential care home and associated car parking and landscaping at Former Magistrates Court Buildings, Harlaxton Road.