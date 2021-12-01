More news, no ads

Proposals to build new live-work homes and the submission of details for a new residential care home are among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S21/2034: Ms Wendy Kaya (Manager) - Repairs to wall (damaged by tree growth) at 1 Brownlow Street.

Little Humby, S21/2068: Mr Peter Thomas - Erection of one detached custom self build house and garage to lifetime eco house standards at land to the east of Corner House Farm, Ingoldsby Road.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Grantham, S21/2235: Ryan Harding - Confirmation that all conditions of S08/1231 have been complied with at 17 Knaresborough Drive.

Harlaxton, S21/2271: P Goodrich - Compliance with conditions of permission S13/3301 (Erection of bungalow) at Gregory Lodge, 2A High Street.

Harlaxton, S21/2278: Mr C Howett - Remove apple tree (T1) and trim apple tree (T2) at73 High Street.

Stubton, S21/2291: Mr Melvyn Belshaw - Replacement of existing glazing, retaining existing frames at The Manor, Doddington Lane.

Foston, S21/2293: Mr & Mrs I Evans - Replacement bungalow and garage/workshop at Meadow View, Church Street.

Ancaster, S21/2295: Mr Wade Rowlett FCIOB MRICS - Pruning of five mature apple trees, two mature pear trees, a Acer Nagundo (Maple), and a Prunus Avium (Wild cherry) at 21 Ermine Street.

Grantham, S21/2298: Mr & Mrs M Round - First floor rear extension at 115 Huntingtower Road.

Corby Glen, S21/2303: Mrs Miranda Preston - Erection of three live - work dwellings at land adjacent to 29 The Green.

Barkston, S21/2304: Miss R Scott - Proposed drop kerb to form new vehicular access at front of dwelling (Re submission following S21/0261) at Tagmoor, Main Road.

Skillington, S21/2307: Mr & Mrs Hendrie - Proposed change of use and conversion of existing outbuilding to form annexe at Rushlea, Back Lane.

Witham on the Hill, S21/2309: Rachel Williams - Single storey side extension to form self contained annexe at Cedar House, 3 Home Farm Lane.

Pointon, S21/2315: Mr Nigel Greenwood - Installation of Velux sun tunnel into new extension roof to provide some natural light into ensuite at Ashlodge, 7 Pethley Lane.

Pickworth, S21/2319: Mr Victor Ktori - Erection of a new porch on the north west elevation at Manor House, Church Lane.

Allington, S21/2330: Miss MollyWright - Replacement of existing conservatory with oak framed orangery at Woodbine Cottage, Side Street.

Grantham, S21/2332: Currys - Installation of internally illuminated & non illuminated fascia signs, non illuminated wall mounted and replacement panel to existing totem sign at Dysart Retail Park, Unit 4 And 5, Dysart Road.

Lenton, S21/2343: Simon Ainge - Erection of garage / annexe to serve new detached house approved S21/1422 at land to the rear of The Stables, Keisby Road.

Grantham, S21/2344: Ladhar - Submission of details reserved by conditions 8 (ecological enhancement) and 9 (verification report) of S19/1390 - Demolition of former court buildings and erection of a two-storey residential care home and associated car parking and landscaping at Former Magistrates Court Buildings, Harlaxton Road.