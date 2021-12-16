An application for the construction of a new sheltered housing scheme of 20 flats in the town centre is among the latest plans near you.

Allington, S21/1834: Mr Alan Duley - Erection of conservatory in PVCU and glass polycarbonate, no brickwork at 46 Meadow View, Allington Gardens.

Grantham, S21/2094: South Kesteven District Council - Erection of a new-built sheltered housing scheme of 20 no. flats with communal facilities and parking including demolition of an outbuilding listed by curtilage to 44- 46 Watergate, and alteration / refurbishment of existing building on 20 Swinegate.

Great Gonerby, S21/2403: Mr And Mrs R Setchfield - Erection of single storey front extension and single storey rear extension at 36 Grantham Road.

Swayfield, S21/2371: Mr H Deo - Construction of porch and use of outbuilding as annexe at 12 Overgate Road.

Welby, S21/2382: Mr & Mrs Paul Carter - Non Material Amendment to extend rear extension with flat roof and lantern at 5 Long Row Cottages, Main Street.

Witham on the Hill, S21/2383: Cooke - Reduce limbs over boundary wall and field by 1.5-2m to reduce weight on branch unions at The Old Vicarage, Main Street.

Casthorpe, S21/2388: Ms Tess Bradshaw - Change use of existing paddock/grass land to be used as private equine grazing land and create a 25 x 45m open arena at Casthorpe Farmhouse, Denton Lane.

Allington, S21/2402: Mrs Mary McKinlay - Non Material amendment to pp S21/1343 to move the trench arch drainage system from the south side of the church to the north side at Holy Trinity, Bottesford Road.

Grantham, S21/2407: Karen Carling - T1 and T2 Beech to reduce back overhanging branches no more than 4-5 meters at 3 Dudley Road.

Grantham, S21/2411: Mr F Serra - Replacement of existing roof to yard area, covering of remaining yard area and installation of chimney at 13 Wharf Road.

Grantham, S21/2418: Mr L Parapijonavicius - Erection of side extension to ground floor and 1st floor extension over existing garage at 20 Lincoln Close.

Welby, S21/2419: Martin Chandler - Erection of single storey rear extension at Wel-But Cottage, Church Lane.

Foston, S21/2424: Mr And Mrs M Lucey - Ground floor extension to side of dwelling at Beechcroft, 5 Highfield Close.