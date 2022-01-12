More news, no ads

A proposed extension at The King's School is among the latest planning applications near you.

Horbling, S21/2055: Mr Andrew George - Erection of a single storey link extension between the dwelling and detached outbuilding at 11 Sandygate Lane.

Marston, S21/2478: Mr R Webster - Submission of details in relation to Condition 7 (provision of footway) in relation to S21/0144 (Construction of 5 dwellings with associated access, turning head, garages and parking) at Glendale, Main Street.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Irnham, S21/2514: Sir James Benton Jones - Discharge of condition 3 (door finishes) and condition 5 (roof finishes) of pp S18/2148 at Irnham Hall, Corby Road.

Ancaster, S21/2500: Bellway Homes Eastern Counties - Proposed details of the reserved matters relating to external appearance, layout, scale and landscaping at land north of Wilsford Lane.

Rippingale, S21/2504: Marcus Carter - T1 oak tree- reduce 2 limbs as annotated by appx 2m due to being over extended and recently had a small limb fail at 9 Wendover Close.

Grantham, S21/2524: Aurimas Meiliunas - Confirmation of Compliance with Condition(s) in relation to application S10/1283 (11 Porter Square) at 11 Porter Square.

South Witham, S21/2507: Mr & Mrs Richard Duffin - Erection of single storey rear extension at 10 Church Street.

Grantham, S21/2520: Mr Roger Kelk - Erection of a new Portal Framed Storage Building adjacent to the main farmyard at Church Lane, Great Humby.

Billingborough, S21/2521: V Culverhouse - Replacement external staircase and alterations to first floor windows and door on rear elevation and internal alterations to create cafe, salon and offices at 3 High Street.

Gelston, S21/2525: Mr Jonathan Sharman - The proposed new building is a steel portal framed building at Gelston Grange Farm, Loveden House Lane.

Grantham, S21/2527: P Barns - The removal of the existing garage and replacement with a new attached garage at 3 The Drive.

Barrowby, S21/2528: P Alderton - Removal of garage and entrance porch. Two storey wrap-around extensions to both sides. Single storey rear extension. Re-roofing. New parking area, New tree at 32 Reedings Road.

Ropsley, S21/2532: Mr J Hilton - Erection of a detached dwelling at 23-25 Grantham Road.

Oasby, S21/2533: Ian McBain - Single storey extension to enlarge the existing kitchen and create a new attached garage/workshop at Tythorne Lodge, Village Street.

Folkingham, S21/2535: Andy Goodchild - Erection of single storey rear extension at 54 Churchfields Road.

Wilsthorpe, S21/2536: Mr Paul Caffrey - Erection of a single storey outbuilding at Manor Barn, Main Street.

Woolsthorpe By Belvoir, S21/2537: Steph Remzi - Single storey rear extension; flat roof dormer and skylights in rear roof slope; pitched roof dormers in front roof slope at The Burrow, Main Street.

Grantham, S22/0004: Ms Chevalier - Erection of single storey rear extension and front entrance porch at 79 Sandcliffe Road.

Grantham, S22/0001: The King’s School - Proposed extension and internal change of layout at The King’s School, Brook Street.

Great Gonerby, S22/0014: George Thomas - Approval of details required by Condition 3 (materials) of S21/1804 - Oak Beam details at 36 Long Street.

Harlaxton, S22/0011: Mr and Ms Richard and Barbara Wright and Griffin-Wright - Submission of details reserved by condition 5 (contamination) of S21/2098 (Conversion of former decontamination hospital and stand-by set house to form 2 dwellings with garages and associated access) at site at former RAF Military Base, Gorse Lane.

Barrowby, S22/0012: Paul Craig - 15 HR - T1 - to reduce Sycamore tree by 50% to allow light into garden at 15 Hedgefield Road.