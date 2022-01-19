Applications to use a summer house as a holiday let, as well as for a new wildlife pond and solar panels, are among the latest plans near you.

Harlaxton, S21/2214: Ellen and Stephen French and Frudd - Erection of one shed and removal of two trees at 61 High Street.

Aisby, S21/2338:Mr & Mrs R Payne - Change of use of summer house within garden to holiday let at The Retreat, Green Lane.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Westborough, S21/2509: Mr M Hallinan - Change of use from agricultural to equestrian use, plus creation of an area of woodland and a wildflower meadow at land south west of Westborough.

Castle Bytham, S21/2534: Mr Adrian Morgan - Two-story side extension and alterations to the existing patio at Plantation Lodge Farm, Morkery Lane.

Great Gonerby, S22/0009: Mr Dean Lehair - Change of use of farm building to dwelling and erection of a detached garage at 9 Newark Hill.

Colsterworth, S22/0006: Mr & Mrs Faulks - Proposed installation of a natural wildlife pond and alterations to previously converted barn including new courtyard landscaping at The Barn Mill Farm Stables, Stainby Road.

Ropsley, S22/0013: Mr Richard Scott - Remove redwood (T1) in rear garden to ground level, the trees causing subsidence to the house so needs to be removed and the stump eco plugged at The Birches, 18 High Street.

Corby Glen, S22/0015: Mr Martin Beaton - Conifers T1 and T2 - Reduce in height by approx 4 metres at 67 High Street.

Grantham, S22/0022: Mr & Mrs S Harrington - Proposed single storey rear extension at 16 Chichester Close.

Belton, S22/0023: Mr Nicholas Thompson - Replacement of existing windows at Gonerby Grange, Folly View Gadds Lane.

Fulbeck, S22/0026: Mrs Rie Day - T1 - Remove large beech tree with failed limb. Tree has significant decay in low union. It has shed an extremely large stem already. If one of the other stems were to fail (quite possible, more so now they are exposed to new winds) this would cause catastrophic damage to high value targets. Tree is to be put down on a 5 day notice at Fulbeck Hall, Lincoln Road.

Long Bennington, S22/0027: Mr & Mrs M Newton - Section 73 application to vary condition 11 (Approved Plans) of planning approval S14/0612 (Erection of 2 dwellings with associated garages - amended version of previously approved S13/2341) to alter at land adjacent to Parklands, Vicarage Lane.

Stubton, S22/0028: Mrs Jackie Britten-Crooks - Single block 36ft timber stable building with 4ft canopy, divided into three 12ft x 12ft bays . For mixed agricultural use: forage & implement storage & to provide shelter related to the existing registered smallholding animals at The Smallholding Farm Track off Fenton Road.

Ancaster, S22/0029: Mr C Egan - Erection of outbuilding in garden. Max height 4m, height to eaves 2.5m, 1m to boundary at 45 St Martins Way.

Barrowby, S22/0034: Mr & Mrs G Hooper - Replace existing flat roof over kitchen to rear at The Red House, Low Road.

Barrowby, S22/0035: Mr David Barney - T1 - Ash - To remove substantial branch and to remove one of the three main trunks on boundary of Granby Cottage and G S Skinner & Sons, Main Street.

Grantham, S22/0036: Mr Nigel Allen - Single storey side extension to existing dwelling, including all associated external works at 43 Hill Avenue.

Harrowby, S22/0041: R and V Wright - Demolish existing ground floor side projections to house and demolish garage and outbuildings. New ground floor rear, two-storey side and front extensions to dwelling. New garage and entrance at Dragons Lair, 26 Heath Farm Lane.

South Witham, S22/0041: Mr Giles Steel - Erection of single storey rear extension at 5 Launds Green.

Grantham, S22/0061: Mr Shane Wallman - Application for approval of Reserved Matters relating to access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale in connection with outline application no. S20/2062 (up to 9 dwellings) at Walled Garden, Westbourne Place.

Harlaxton, S22/0069: Andrew Coggins - Installation of solar panels to property roof and adjacent garage roof at 2 Swine Hill.

Grantham, S22/0070: Miss Sue Copeland - Proposed single storey extension to the rear of existing dwelling at 104 Barrowby Road.

Long Bennington, S22/0072: Mr Alvey - Conversion of an existing vacant mill building to a single dwelling, including new porch, erection of single storey extension, windows, rooflights and dormer window at The Mill, Main Road.

Hougham, S22/0075: Mr Zak Cranston - Three front dormers, rear flat roof dormer, rear balcony and whole house render at Cornfield Cottage, Main Street.

Grantham, S22/0078: Mr Peter Mijal - 3 meter single storey rear extension at 9 Heathfield Road.