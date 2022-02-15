A proposal to refurbish the library at the King's School is among the latest plans near you.

Folkingham, S22/0136: Mr and Mrs Sharpe - Conversion of stable to holiday let, including demolition of existing attached garage and construction of single-storey extensions at southern and western sides at 6 Bourne Road.

Colsterworth, S22/0191: Robin Taylor - Erection of single storey side extension at 46 Colster Way.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Barrowby, S22/0204: Mr John Fairhurst - 3 Conifers - To reduce the height to the same level as per other Conifers at Flat The White Swan, High Road.

Caythorpe, S22/0205: Mr Ian Stewart - Crown raise, Reduce & Deadwood Tulip tree (Liriodendron) at Kwanta, 45 Old Lincoln Road.

Long Bennington, S22/0206: Mrs G Hall - Erection of dwelling (revised design for plot 3 dwelling following approval ref: S17/1676) at Alma Farm land to rear of 18 Main Road.

Grantham, S22/0211: Dipendra Khat - Erection of a single storey rear extension and single storey front porch at Landover, Bridge End Road.

Colsterworth, S22/0212: Mr Jon Gibbison - Non-material amendments to S19/1709 (erection of five dwellings) amendments include addition of garden room and change of window to bedroom 4 - Plot 1 and revised kitchen layout with doors to the rear instead of windows and ASHP instead of gas boiler to Plot 5 at Woodyard at rear of 13-17 Stamford Road.

Grantham, S22/0215: The King’s School - Internal refurbishment of the first floor library at 1 & 2 Church Street.

Foston, S22/0218: Mrs M Lucey - Erection of a single storey link extension from the dwelling to the exiting garage at Beechcroft 5 Highfield Close.

Hough On The Hill, S22/0221: Mr Geoff Back - T1 - crown reduce silver birch by 3 metres in height, 2 metres in lateral spread. T2 - prunus avium (purple leaf plum). Crown reduce by 1.5m and crown thin. T3 - Lime Reduce away from road and remove branch pushing a wall at Honeybee Cottage, Folly Lane.

Barrowby, S22/0224: Mrs Kinga Bennett - Conversion of outhouse and stables to form new dwelling, including construction of glazed link extension and demolition of existing wall at entrance at The Cedars, Low Road.

Sudbrook, S22/0226: Mr & Mrs T Williams - Section 73 Application to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) of S17/0626 for alterations to buildings including erection of single storey extension, conversion to two storey dwelling and erection of a stand alone garage at Glebe Farm, Main Street.

Caythorpe, S22/0228: Mr Chris Harby - T1 - Sycamore in front garden (mature) Crown reduction and remove any dead wood. Crown reduction up to a maximum of 3-4 metres to suitable growth at 8 Old Lincoln Road.

Lenton, S22/0235: Mark Hawthorne - Replacement of timber post and rail fencing and 5 bar timber gate at entrance to drive with a stone wall and new gates at Church Farm, Church Road.

Denton, S22/0240: Mrs Catherine Harrison - Works to Trees at Nether Hall, Main Street.

Skillington, S22/0241: Mrs Ruth Johnson - Works to Cherry Laurel Tree at Shepherds Barn, The Square.

Little Ponton, S22/0244: Mr Brian Smith - Conversion of garage to granny annexe at Thatch Cottage, North Road.

Aisby, S22/0245: Mrs Alison Kennedy - TPO Group of Ash Trees - To reduce and reshape by up to 2m and to crow lift over the road at Keepers Lodge, Mere Lane.

Ingoldsby, S22/0246: Mr & Mrs A Troughton - Demolition of existing outbuildings and erection of new outbuilding to include a family room, home office, garages and annexe at Moat Farm, Scotland Lane.

Castle Bytham, S22/0249: Oakwood Homes - Proposed new dwelling with garaging and private parking (Plot 7) at Pineview, Holywell Road.

Ingoldsby, S22/0250: Mr Carl Whitfield - Two storey side extension at The Paddocks, Back Lane.

Witham On The Hill, S22/0252: Mrs Grigson - Works to Trees. at Witham Manor, Main Street.

Claypole, S22/0258: Mr M Potts - Erection of single storey dwelling (Re-submission following S20/0658) at Briars Mead, 17 Barnby Lane.

Grantham, S22/0259: Mr Magalingam Ragavan - Single storey side extension at 5 Rushcliffe Road.

Grantham, S22/0269: Mr D Setchell - Single storey rear extension at 50 Belton Grove.

Harlaxton, S22/0295: Mr Morton Philips - Approval of details required by Condition 3 and 4 of S21/1755 - Sample materials and a method statement at 65 High Street.