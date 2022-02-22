Applications for new classrooms at Priory Ruskin Academy and for flats above a former cycle shop are among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S22/0098: Mr H Odedra - Change of use from retail to a mixed use of retail with 3 flats, including removal of external staircase at rear, changes to fenestration, alterations to shop front at 33 London Road.

Grantham, S22/0104: Mr Peter Bailey - Confirmation of compliance with condition 1 (time limit) of planning permission S17/0458 at land adjacent to 33 Spring Hill, Cold Harbour Lane.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Castle Bytham, S22/0196: Mr Cuthbert - Application to vary condition 2 of planning permission S17/1315 (ref APP/E2530/W/19/3242861) to amend plans and elevations of approved dwelling at Priory Farm Yard, Station Road.

Grantham, S22/0232: Mr. Gilmour - Section 73 application to vary Condition No.2 (approved plan condition) of S20/1931 (Erection of B1/B2 storage unit and erection of open fronted storage shed to support existing business) including changes to orientation of roof at SCB Specialised Chemicals Ltd, Tollemache Road South.

Grimsthorpe, S22/0239: Miller - Addition of solar PV panels and air source heat pumps to flat roof. Installation of Electric Vehicle charger at Grimsthorpe Castle, Main Road.

Witham On The Hill, S22/0273: Mr Ian Brown - Two storey side extension, installation of roof lights, erection of single garage and external staircase at rear of double garage. Insertion of first floor window on south elevation at Acorn House, Main Street.

Grantham, S22/0278: Mr Andrew Graves - New single storey changing block at The Priory Ruskin Academy, Rushcliffe Road.

Grantham, S22/0285: Spooner - Demolition of existing industrial unit. Erection of two Industrial / Warehouse buildings (Class E (g) iii / B2 / B8) with ancillary offices, together with new accesses, and associated parking, servicing,landscaping and retaining walls at Tollemache Road South.

Woolsthorpe By Belvoir, S22/0286: Her Grace E Rutland - Erection of timber store building at Castle Farm, Main Street.

Barrowby, S22/0303: Mr David Keeling - Proposed two storey extension to side and rear with a single storey extension to the rear of existing dwelling at Honey Pot House, Low Road.

Bitchfield, S22/0318: Mr Jonathan Henry - Erection of timber frame garage within front courtyard and erection of equestrian storage building in paddock to rear at Church Farmhouse, Lower Bitchfield Road.

Claypole, S22/0321: Mr Danny Harte - Proposed garage conversion to habitable room. Removal of garage door, brick up opening, adding new window at 9 Swallow Drive.

Castle Bytham, S22/0322: Ms Chant - Proposed gable extension to replace lean to, new front door, new door to side elevation and bricking up of door to side at 19-21 Pinfold Road.

Aslackby, S22/0327: Mr D Cook - Single storey flat roof extension to annex at Brookside Cottage, Aveland Way.

Caythorpe, S22/0341: Mr Joshua Devenish - Erection of single storey L shaped extension to side and rear. Erection of two storey side extension on other side of dwelling at 1 Lime Grove.

Great Gonerby, S22/0346: Mr J Holt - Erection of single storey side and rear extension at 32 Elms View.

Caythorpe, S22/0354: Lincolnshire County Council -For installation of new internal plant, external doors, roof mounted photovoltaic panels, retention of lean-to extension and variation of operating hours to accommodate materials recovery facility within buildings 9 and 10 (PL/0018/22) at New Earth Solutions (West) Ltd, Caythorpe Heath Lane.

Castle Bytham, S22/0349: Mr Buick - Row of Beech trees - Reduce overhanging branches and reducing height back to 4- 5m at Rectory Farm, 26 Glen Road.

Corby Glen, S22/0352: Mrs F Disley - Conifer - fell at 5 New Row, Bourne Road.

Irnham, S22/0355: Ms J Armstrong - Approval of details of Conditions 3 (joinery details) and 4 (materials) of p/p S20/0344/LBC at Newton House, Corby Road.

Grantham, S22/0359: Mr Andrew Graves - New cladding to existing building & extension to house 4no. new classrooms at The Priory Ruskin Academy, Rushcliffe Road.