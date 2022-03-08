Proposals for a new storage building at a former quarry site and works to trees are among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S22/0476: MBNL - Installation of 6 no. 2.5m x 0.55m antenna apertures, 3 no. 600mm dish antennas, and 3 no. equipment cabinets plus associated ancillary development at Totemic House, Caunt Road.

Grantham, S22/0343: Mr Alan Campion - Erection of brick wall with inward opening gates to front of dwelling, with the erection of close board panel fence and posts to side of dwelling at 376 Dysart Road.

North Witham, S22/0378: Mr R Evans - Use of Land for the storage of building materials at former quarry site, Old Post Lane.

Allington, S22/0383: Mr Paul Hempstead - Works to trees at St James Church Yard, Bottom Street.

Londonthorpe, S22/0396: Mr Peter Armstrong - Work to cherry tree at Church Lane, Church Lane Green.

Caythorpe, S22/0397: Mrs Liz Moses - Work to tree at Haven House, Waterloo Road.

South Witham, S22/0412: Spencer - Works to trees at 5 High Street.

Skillington, S22/0419: Mr and Mrs John Architects - Removal of conservatory, proposed two storey rear extension at Hillside Cottage, The Square.

Long Bennington, S22/0422: Mr & Mrs Shaun Collins - Single storey rear extension at 49 The Pastures.

Grantham, S22/0451: Miss Lynne Draper - Proposed single storey rear and side extension at 2 Belton Grove.

Corby Glen, S22/0455: Mr Colin Smith - Outline Planning Permission for the erection of a dwelling and garage (All matters reserved) at The Paddock, Swinstead Road.

Dunsby, S22/0460: Mrs C Bates - Outline Planning Permission for the erection of dwelling (all matters reserved except access at Rosewood Cottage, Main Road.

