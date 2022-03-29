An application to extend the assembly hall at a primary school is among the latest plans near you.

Westborough, S21/2509: Mrs K Hallinan - Change of use from agricultural to equestrian use at land south west of Westborough.

Gelston, S22/0130: Mr Bruno - Single storey rear extension - 4m out from rear elevation. Single storey side extension - less than 1/2 width of existing house. Garage conversion at High Meadow, Village Streets.

Foston, S22/0229: Mr James Baggaley - New storage shed to replace existing asbestos shed at Baggaley Farms, Chapel Lane.

Fulbeck, S22/0457: Mr Matthew Everett - Erection of wooden shed (2.5m x 5m with a height of 2.5m) to side of dwelling at land associated with Troson House, Lincoln Road.

Marston, S22/0482: Mr J Thorold - Non-material amendment to S21/2166 to entail a minor increase to the approved extension to allow internal reconfiguration at outbuilding situated to the rear of Dove House, Barkston Road.

Dry Doddington, S22/0515: Mr And Mrs Nadif - Erection of two storey side extension, conversion of outbuildings to accommodation. Erection of a new outbuilding for new changing room and creation of outdoor swimming pool at Witham Barn, Doddington Lane.

Grantham, S22/0537: Mrs L Bennett - Erection of single storey rear extension at 56 Lindisfarne Way.

Grantham, S22/0544: Ms Clio Perraton-Williams - 1 - Sycamore - To be removed. T2 - Unknown - To be removed at 46 Dudley Road.

Creeton, S22/0549: Mr & Mrs Taberne - Proposed tennis court and associated enclosure at The Old Rectory, Church Lane.

Barkston, S22/0556: Mr Daryll Harvey - Erection of a single storey front extension to the existing garage. Erection of a two storey front extension to the dwelling and increase in roof height with proposed dormer windows to the front and rear of the dwelling at Greenacres, Honington Road.

South Witham, S22/0563: Taylor - Reduce height of Pissard's Plum (T1) 2.5m and reduce lateral branches by 1m to balance shape and remove 2 lower branches at 17 Church Street.

Manthorpe, S22/0569: Hallam - T1 - To re-pollard 1no Willow tree to it's previous pollard points at Wilsford Cottage, 16 High Road.

Oasby, S22/0587: Mr Paul Richardson - T1 - Ash - Remove smaller stem back to ground level to leave as an individual stem tree. T2 - Sycamore - Crown reduce by 1 metre. T3 - Ash - Crown reduce by 2 metres at Holly House, 80 Village Street.

Creeton, S22/0574: Mr & Mrs Taberner - Alteration to external doorway, addition of new external windows and openings and internal alterations including creating new openings at The Old Rectory, Church Lane.

Hougham, S22/0576: Mr E Dunlop - Section 73 application to vary condition 2 (Approved Plans) and 3 (Materials) of planning approval S21/1650 (Proposed side extension to form home office and snug) to alter materials and reduce footprint to allow better vehicular access at 3 Grange Farm Barns, The Granary, Brandon Road.

Long Bennington, S22/0580: Mrs Lucy Eden - To assess limecrete floor. If needs replacing this is to be with a sub floor breathable aggregate, lay underfloor heating and limecrete on top. Remove lino & ceramic tiles with tumble limestone tiles. As well as replacing the kitchen at 58 Main Road.

Foston, S22/0581: Mrs Corinne Kennedy - Erection of single storey rear extension at Springhill House, Back Lane.

Grantham, S22/0584: Mr James Andrews - T1- Remove ash tree to ground level at 25 St Georges Way.

Ropsley. S22/0586: Mr Andrew Derry - Application to change from permeable block paving to permeable asphalt to all vehicular driveways and hardstandings at Ropsley Fox House, 23 Grantham Road.

Oasby, S22/0589: Mr & Mrs S Cardoso - Retrospective application for the erection of a boundary wall with fence, pillars and a gate to the front of the dwelling at Sycamore View, Mill Lane.

Fulbeck, S22/0590: Ms Alexandra Fane - Section 73 application to vary condition 2 (Approved Plans) of planning approval S21/0496 (Proposed change of use of paddock (Partial) to extend the existing car parking for 15 additional cars and erection of a temporary marquee structure to provide additional outdoor covers for the Tea Rooms, and catering), to alter the car parking materials at Manor Stables, Lincoln Road.

Grantham, S22/0596: Mr James Clark - Extension to provide School Assembly Hall and associated Kitchen facilities at Spitalgate C Of E Primary School, Trent Road.

Long Bennington, S22/0598: Mr G Fox - Siting of security cabin and rising step access barriers at land adjacent to runway, Roseland Business Park.

