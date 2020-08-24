Ancaster, S20/1138: Mr Alan Bond - T1 - White Populus - To take 1/3 of the tree down from the crown at 14 Roman Way.

Ancaster, S20/1169: Mr Tim Dean - Erection of up to 96 dwellings (access to be considered only) at Land North Of Wilsford Lane.

Grantham, S20/1263: Ladhar - Amendment to elevations at Magistrates Court, Harlaxton Road.

Great Gonerby, S20/1304: Mr T Whitford - Proposed 2 No. Bungalows at Corrie House 56 Green Street.

Claypole, S20/1310: Mr Andrew Allen - Open plan steel framed barn for produce and machinery storage at Shire Farm, Shire Lane.

Londonthorpe, S20/1321: Mrs Lisa Moth - Approval of details reserved by conditions 5, 9, 10 of Listed Building Consentapplication S17/1251 (relating to details of materials and joinery). 9 - Samples were dropped off with cast iron gutter painted black, sample of bronze extrusion (showing finish) which will be used for the windows and doors, larch cladding sample to be used on North barn and North barn garage, sample of oak cladding to be used on the agricultural building, VMZinc Quartz for the roof of the new building North barn and reclaim pantile. All materials remain unaltered with exception of the VM Zinc which we wish to change to a mid grey reclaim slate which all the other barns were originally finished with and have been re-roofed with. 10 - Bronze windows (sample of bronze submitted in 9) Details of style and reveals were submitted on 27th September 2019 which was approved by Ian Wright in an email 30th September 2019 at North Barn, Church Lane.

Foston, S20/1324: Mr & Mrs R Britton - Change of use of paddock to residential garden land (to be used as part of Orchard Bungalow) and erection of entrance gates/piers at Land East Of Orchard Bungalow, Newark Hill.

Grantham, S20/1331: Sainsbury’s -Erection of a plant platform on the roof of the existing store to house 2no. gas coolers and 2no. refrigeration packs at J Sainsbury PLC, London Road.

Foston, S20/1334: Mr & Mrs R Britton - Erection of indoor menage building at Land To The Rear Of Orchard Bungalow, Newark Hill.

Folkingham, S20/1338: Mr John Furlong - Construction of a new vehicle field entrance at Mill House, Bourne Road.

Swayfield, S20/1350: Mr Michael Wright - Proposed replacement double garage at 70 Corby Road.

Castle Bytham, S20/1359: Payne -Remove - Norway Spruce at 5 Cumberland Gardens.

Castle Bytham, S20/1360: Hinton - 2m Reduction of 2 x Cypress trees at 16 Cumberland Gardens.

Barrowby, S20/1365: Chris Egan - Erection of a two storey detached dwelling, comprising an integral garage - following outline permission S16/2572 at 7 Chapel Lane.

Allington, S20/1411: Mr Leo Vincent - Submission of details reserved by condition 3 (materials) of planning approval S19/1632 (Erection of garage/stores with ancillary office accommodation above, associated with the existing hotel business use only) at Old Manor House, Bottesford Road.

