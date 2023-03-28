Applications confirming details of a new McDonald's restaurant are among the latest plans near you.

Caythorpe, S23/0061: Mr Stephen Osborn - Submission of details in relation to Condition 3 (Materials) of S19/2173 Single storey extension to existing dwelling, replacement storage building, new garage and

conversion of existing barn to form living area for main dwelling (amendments to application re S18/1963 for Single storey extension to existing dwelling, replacement storage building, new garage and conversion of existing barn to form living area for main dwelling) at 60 High Street.

Photo drawings for the project engineering work credit: istock/GeorgiMironi (55240774)

Little Bytham, S23/0162: Mr and Mrs Hodgkin - Erection of two storey side extension at Chimneys, Creeton Road.

Grantham, S23/0253: Mr and Mrs A Panchal - Rear extension to dwelling at 2 Berkshire Drive.

Boothby Pagnell, S23/0358: Lizzie Lemon - Creation of four ponds for Great Crested Newts at Boothby Lodge Farm, Grantham Road.

Billingborough, S23/0435: Krys Szokalo - Replace two front bedroom windows at Church Farm, 10 Low Street.

Ancaster, S23/0438: Bellway Homes - Submission of details reserved by conditions 5 (surface water drainage scheme), 11 (details of parking, turning and visibility sprays) and Condition 15 (estate road phasing) of planning permission S20/1169 at land north of Wilsford Lane.

Ancaster, S23/0439: Bellway Homes - Non-material amendment relating to Condition 2 (Approved Plans) of Reserved Matter Planning Permission S21/2500 at land north of Wilsford Lane.

Folkingham, S23/0444: Mr Josh Grooby - Reversal of unauthorised works, replacement of UPVC windows & doors with traditional timber units at 9A Market Place.

Great Gonerby, S23/0448: Mr James Cook - Recladding and extension of steel portal building for storage and distribution use at Dale Farm Holdings, Kestrel Business Park, Gonerby Lane.

Barrowby, S23/0450: Mrs Julie Lindfield - Submission of details in relation to Condition 4 (boundary treatments) and 9 (contamination verification) of S21/1189 (erection of 1 x chalet bungalow) at Ashleigh Gardens, 44 High Road.

Skillington, S23/0462: Mr Roy Knapp - Non-material amendments to S20/1917 (The Construction of a pair of semi detached cottages with three bedrooms) amendments include removal of tree, adjustment to position of dwellings, No.1 parking area change from gravel to SUDs paving, and external stack pipe added at 1 Sproxton Road.

Marston, S23/0476: Mr J Cooke - Change of use of land to form 14 (no) touring caravan pitches (Sui Generis) at Wagtail Country Park, Cliff Lane.

Little Bytham, S23/0518: Dr Patrick Candler - Submission of details relating to conditions 3 (design) and 4 (construction methodology) of S22/1528 (Replacement play equipment) at The Spinney, Creeton Road.

Long Bennington, S23/0504: Mrs G Hall - Non-material amendment to planning approval S22/1334 (Erection of dwelling - revised design for plot 6 dwelling following approval ref: S17/1676) to revise brick to an alternative brick (Forterra Ecostock Hampton Rural Blend) at Alma Farm, 18 Main Road.

Long Bennington, S23/0506: Mrs G Hall - Non-material amendment to planning approval S22/1339 (Erection of dwelling - revised design for plot 1 dwelling following approval ref: S17/1676) to revise brick to an alternative brick Weinberger Oast Russet Sovereign Blend at Alma Farm, 18 Main Road.

Castle Bytham, S23/0509: Mr Bill Sacker - Erection of detached timber garage at Owls Lodge, Morkery Lane.

Billingborough, S23/0510: Mr Andrew Smith - T1 Prunus - crown reduce by up to 2 m in height and 1.5 m in spread. T2 Silver Birch - crown reduce in height by up to 2m at Church View, 9 Church Street.

Grantham, S23/0513: McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd - Submission of details in relation to condition 6 of S21/0873 (detailed engineering drawings for the improvement of the junction of Allington Lane East) at land at Downtown, Gonerby Moor.

Great Gonerby, S23/0514: Mr Christopher Wade - Prior notification under Part 6 for the erection of an extension to a steel portal frame building to be used for the storage of grain at Pasture Farm, Allington Lane.

Swayfield, S23/0515: Mr H Deo - Extension to dwelling at Plumtree Lodge, 12A Overgate Road.

Great Gonerby, S23/0516: McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd - Submission of details in relation to condition 7 of S21/0873 (levels) at Downtown Superstore, Old Great North Road.

Grantham,S23/0519: Mr Chris Webster - Non material amendment application for changes to plan/elevations of the selfstore unit - (at north elevation, shutter door - between gridlines A and B - widened by 500mm, at south elevation, loading canopy lowered by circa 500mm, sectional doors colour changed from blue to anthracite) and changes to an elevation of the speculative unit - (at South Elevation, level access door colour changed from silver metalic to anthracite at Tollemache Road South.

Pointon, S23/0527: Mr K Kitchen - Proposed single storey rear extension and garage conversion at Nashville, 19 Fen Road.

Grantham, S23/0528: McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd - Submission of details in relation to condition 9 of S21/0873 (fixed plant and machinery details) at Downtown, Gonerby Moor.

Great Ponton, S23/0539: Mrs Angela Wood - Steel portal framed general agricultural building for storage of grain at Heath Farm, Heath Lane.

Caythorpe, S23/0548: Mr and Mrs McNulty - Erection of a detached bungalow at land to the rear of Jesmica, Gorse Hill Lane.

Harrowby, S23/0552: Mr D Parry - Convert existing farm outbuildings for use as three dwellings, with associated alterations, access, means of enclosure and garden space at Harrowby Farm Yard, Hall Lane.

Great Gonerby, S23/0553: Mr Mark Howard - Outline application for the erection of eight dwellings including details of associated vehicular access at land adjacent to 61 Belton Lane.

Thurlby, S23/0562: Mr Rob Dimond - Amendment to S17/2282 (Conversion of Barns to form Architectural office) to create two separate office spaces within approved layout at Park House, 8 Church Street.