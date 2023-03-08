A progress update for the Grantham relief road has been provided by the county council.

Phase three of the Grantham Southern Relief is "progressing well", according to Lincolnshire County Council.

A recent progress update confirmed that pier works on the west side of phase three were completed during February, while surfacing on the east side was also finished.

Phase three of the Grantham Southern Relief Road. Photo: LCC (62843011)

Phase two of the project was opened to motorists in December 2022, providing a connection between the A1 and B1174.

Over the next month, LCC expects that some drainage works on the west side of the phase three site will be completed.

On the east side, splitter islands at the development roundabout are expected to be completed, among other works.

During March, lane restrictions are set to remain around the B1174 Roundabout to facilitate the construction of the haul route and access into the site.

Whalebone Lane also remains closed.