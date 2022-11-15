The latest roadworks coming up in the Grantham area and surrounding villages include road closures and multi-way signals, with some already under way.

Corby Glen, Bourne Road, 14/11/22 to 20/11/22, signals multi-way. Responsibility: Lincolnshire County Council

Londonthorpe, Fifth Avenue, 14/11/22 to 16/11/22, give and take. Responsibility: Anglian Water

Roadworks (stock photo) (59715597)

Barrowby, Low Road, 14/11/22 to 16/11/22, priority working. Responsibility: BT

Long Bennington, Main Road, 14/11/22 to 18/11/22, stop/go boards. Responsibility: Lincolnshire County Council

Caythorpe, Sleaford Road, 14/11/22 to 16/11/22, signals two-way. Responsibility: Anglian Water

Caythorpe, Hough Road, 14/11/22 to 18/11/22, road closure. Responsibility: Western Power

Long Bennington, Church Street, 15/11/22 to 21/11/22, give and take. Responsibility: Cadent Gas Ltd

Colsterworth, Newton Way, 15/11/22 to 18/11/22, stop/go boards. Responsibility: Cadent Gas Ltd

Grantham, Watergate 15/11/22 to 15/11/22, stop/go boards. Responsibility: Lincolnshire County Council

Grantham, Belton Lane, 16/11/22 to 16/11/22, stop/go boards. Responsibility: Lincolnshire County Council

Billingborough, Braceby Road, 16/11/22 to 18/11/22, road closure. Responsibility: Anglian Water

Grantham, Denton Avenue, 16/11/22 to 17/11/22, give and take. Responsibility: Lincolnshire County Council

Grantham, Green Street, 16/11/22 to 16/11/22, signals multi-way. Responsibility: Anglian Water

Grantham, High Street, 16/11/22 to 16/11/22, signals multi-way. Responsibility: Anglian Water

Barkston, Lincoln Road, 16/11/22 to 16/11/22, signals two-way. Responsibility: Lincolnshire County Council

Barrowby, Low Road, 16/11/22 to 18/11/22, signals two-way. Responsibility: Anglian Water

Grantham Marratts Lane, 16/11/22 to 18/11/22, signals multi-way. Responsibility: Anglian Water

Claypole, Main Street, 16/11/22 to 16/11/22, road closure. Responsibility: Network Rail

Claypole, Stubton Road, 16/11/22 to 16/11/22, road closure. Responsibility: Network Rail

Corby Glen, Bourne Road, 16/11/22 to 17/11/22, signals two-way. Responsibility: Western Power

Long Bennington, Allington Road, 16/11/22 to 18/11/22, signals multi-way. Responsibility: Western Power

Long Bennington, Village Street, 16/11/22 to 18/11/22, signals multi-way. Responsibility: Western Power

Barkston, Bridge End Road, 17/11/22 to 18/11/22, signals two-way. Responsibility: Anglian Water