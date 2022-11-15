These are the latest roadworks coming up in the Grantham area, with some already under way
The latest roadworks coming up in the Grantham area and surrounding villages include road closures and multi-way signals, with some already under way.
Corby Glen, Bourne Road, 14/11/22 to 20/11/22, signals multi-way. Responsibility: Lincolnshire County Council
Londonthorpe, Fifth Avenue, 14/11/22 to 16/11/22, give and take. Responsibility: Anglian Water
Barrowby, Low Road, 14/11/22 to 16/11/22, priority working. Responsibility: BT
Long Bennington, Main Road, 14/11/22 to 18/11/22, stop/go boards. Responsibility: Lincolnshire County Council
Caythorpe, Sleaford Road, 14/11/22 to 16/11/22, signals two-way. Responsibility: Anglian Water
Caythorpe, Hough Road, 14/11/22 to 18/11/22, road closure. Responsibility: Western Power
Long Bennington, Church Street, 15/11/22 to 21/11/22, give and take. Responsibility: Cadent Gas Ltd
Colsterworth, Newton Way, 15/11/22 to 18/11/22, stop/go boards. Responsibility: Cadent Gas Ltd
Grantham, Watergate 15/11/22 to 15/11/22, stop/go boards. Responsibility: Lincolnshire County Council
Grantham, Belton Lane, 16/11/22 to 16/11/22, stop/go boards. Responsibility: Lincolnshire County Council
Billingborough, Braceby Road, 16/11/22 to 18/11/22, road closure. Responsibility: Anglian Water
Grantham, Denton Avenue, 16/11/22 to 17/11/22, give and take. Responsibility: Lincolnshire County Council
Grantham, Green Street, 16/11/22 to 16/11/22, signals multi-way. Responsibility: Anglian Water
Grantham, High Street, 16/11/22 to 16/11/22, signals multi-way. Responsibility: Anglian Water
Barkston, Lincoln Road, 16/11/22 to 16/11/22, signals two-way. Responsibility: Lincolnshire County Council
Barrowby, Low Road, 16/11/22 to 18/11/22, signals two-way. Responsibility: Anglian Water
Grantham Marratts Lane, 16/11/22 to 18/11/22, signals multi-way. Responsibility: Anglian Water
Claypole, Main Street, 16/11/22 to 16/11/22, road closure. Responsibility: Network Rail
Claypole, Stubton Road, 16/11/22 to 16/11/22, road closure. Responsibility: Network Rail
Corby Glen, Bourne Road, 16/11/22 to 17/11/22, signals two-way. Responsibility: Western Power
Long Bennington, Allington Road, 16/11/22 to 18/11/22, signals multi-way. Responsibility: Western Power
Long Bennington, Village Street, 16/11/22 to 18/11/22, signals multi-way. Responsibility: Western Power
Barkston, Bridge End Road, 17/11/22 to 18/11/22, signals two-way. Responsibility: Anglian Water