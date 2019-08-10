Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre
Data Entry Clerk, Grantham, Full time (Temporary), £8.46 per hour, Job ID 2305-15500
Support Administrator, Grantham, Full time (Temporary), £8.50 per hour, Job ID 2311-15500
Counterbalance FLT Driver, Grantham, Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm (Temporary), £9.25 per hour, Job ID 30002382
HGV Electrician, Grantham, Full time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID Fruehauf Ltd
HGV Trailer Fitter/Mechanic, Grantham, Full time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID Fruehauf Ltd
HGV Hydraulics Mechanic/Engineer, Grantham, Full time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID Fruehauf Ltd
Staff Nurse, Grantham, Full time, £24,214 to £26,220 per year, Job ID Renal Services (UK) Ltd
Yard Operative/FLT Driver, Grantham, Full time (Temporary to Permanent), £8.75 per hour, Job ID 30002213
Weekend Sales Assistant (Lounge/Dining), Gonerby Moor, Part Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID G0804
Head of Buying, Merchandising & Concessions, NG32 2AB, Full time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID A0901
Stock Control Assistant, Grantham area, Full time (Temporary to Permanent), £8.21 to £8.56 per hour, Job ID CL/IND/RET-15500
Maintenance Engineer, Grantham, Full time, £36,000 per year, Job ID KS70-10522
Field Sales Executive, Grantham, Full time, £35,000 to £48,000 per year (Self-employed), Job ID 447178
Class 2 Driver, Grantham, Full time (Temporary), £9 to £11 per hour, Job ID Cll Gtown2-155001
Class 2 Driver, Grantham, Full time (Temporary), £10.55 to £12.55 per hour, Job ID Cll G4-155001
Sales Assistant (Jaegar), Gonerby Moor, Part time - 20 hours per week, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID Boundary Mill Stores
Occupational Therapist, Grantham, Full time, £25,500 per year, Job ID NEWT/OCCT/-36706
Groundworker, Grantham area, Full time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID Req/532413_1564572380
CPCS Telescopic Forklift Driver, Grantham, Full time, £16 per hour, ,Job ID ForkGrantham
Children’s Residential Support Worker, Grantham, Full time, £8.21 to £11 per hour, Job ID R5
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.