Home   News   Article

Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:50, 10 August 2019

Data Entry Clerk, Grantham, Full time (Temporary), £8.46 per hour, Job ID 2305-15500

Support Administrator, Grantham, Full time (Temporary), £8.50 per hour, Job ID 2311-15500

Counterbalance FLT Driver, Grantham, Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm (Temporary), £9.25 per hour, Job ID 30002382

(13005690)
(13005690)

HGV Electrician, Grantham, Full time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID Fruehauf Ltd

HGV Trailer Fitter/Mechanic, Grantham, Full time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID Fruehauf Ltd

HGV Hydraulics Mechanic/Engineer, Grantham, Full time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID Fruehauf Ltd

Staff Nurse, Grantham, Full time, £24,214 to £26,220 per year, Job ID Renal Services (UK) Ltd

Yard Operative/FLT Driver, Grantham, Full time (Temporary to Permanent), £8.75 per hour, Job ID 30002213

Weekend Sales Assistant (Lounge/Dining), Gonerby Moor, Part Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID G0804

Head of Buying, Merchandising & Concessions, NG32 2AB, Full time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID A0901

Stock Control Assistant, Grantham area, Full time (Temporary to Permanent), £8.21 to £8.56 per hour, Job ID CL/IND/RET-15500

Maintenance Engineer, Grantham, Full time, £36,000 per year, Job ID KS70-10522

Field Sales Executive, Grantham, Full time, £35,000 to £48,000 per year (Self-employed), Job ID 447178

Class 2 Driver, Grantham, Full time (Temporary), £9 to £11 per hour, Job ID Cll Gtown2-155001

Class 2 Driver, Grantham, Full time (Temporary), £10.55 to £12.55 per hour, Job ID Cll G4-155001

Sales Assistant (Jaegar), Gonerby Moor, Part time - 20 hours per week, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID Boundary Mill Stores

Occupational Therapist, Grantham, Full time, £25,500 per year, Job ID NEWT/OCCT/-36706

Groundworker, Grantham area, Full time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID Req/532413_1564572380

CPCS Telescopic Forklift Driver, Grantham, Full time, £16 per hour, ,Job ID ForkGrantham

Children’s Residential Support Worker, Grantham, Full time, £8.21 to £11 per hour, Job ID R5

COMMENTS
()

Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.

People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.

Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.

 

Terms of Comments

We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.

If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE