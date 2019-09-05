Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre

By

Staff Nurse - Outpatients, Grantham, Full time, £23,245 to £28,907 per year, Job ID 357-GR-423-19

Clinical Supervisor, Grantham, Full time, £25,715 per year, Job ID CS01

Store Assistant, Grantham, Part time, £5.39 to £8.38 per hour, Job ID SA/Grantham/0819

MIG Welder, Grantham, Full time, £10.50 per hour, Job ID GNG21/08/2019

Forklift Driver, Grantham, Full time, £8.40 to £11.10 per hour, Job ID CL/IND/FLTS-155003

Administrator, Grantham, Full time, £9 to £10 per hour, Job ID 2384-15500

Sales Assistant - Beds/Bedroom Furniture, Gonerby Moor, Grantham, Part time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID G0901

Humanities Teacher, Grantham, Full time, £22,467 to £38,250 per year, Job ID ME/HUMS/GRAN_1566553183

Physiotherapist, Grantham, Full time, Band 5 wage, Job ID J180-A-19-325503

Team Secretary, Grantham, Full time, £18,813 to £20,795 per year, Job ID 274-LPFT5847

Occupational Therapist, Grantham, Full time, £26,000 to £38,000 per year, Job ID J210-LN15B

Psychological Wellbeing Practitioner, Grantham, Full time, £24,214 to £30,112 per year, Job ID 274-LPFT5849

Charity Fund-raiser, Grantham, Full time, £10 to £11.50 per hour plus bonuses, Job ID OSWES52Bulk2507NG316EQ

Events Consultant, Grantham, Full time, £20,500 to £33,500 per year, Job ID Fundra Recruitment

Kitchen Team Member, Newark, Part time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 456535

Parts Advisor, Grantham, Full time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 2375-15500

Sister/Charge Nurse - Endoscopy, Grantham, Full time, £37,570 to £43,772 per year, Job ID 357-GR-429-19

Support Worker (Outreach), Grantham, Full time temporary, £9.25 per hour, Job ID Grove Social Care

MSK Physiotherapist - Band 6, Grantham, Full time, £20,267 to £24,844 per year, Job ID 357-GR-428-19

Nursing Associate, Grantham, Full time, £21,089 to £23,761 per year, Job ID 818-DN107

Apprentice Administrator, Grantham, Full time, National Minimum Wage, Job ID 274-LPFT5836

360 Driver, Grantham, Full time, £17 to £17.50 per hour, Job ID Constructive Resources Ltd

Supply Chain/Purchasing Coordinator, Grantham, Full time, £20,000 to £25,000 per year, Job ID 30002393

Material Controller, Grantham, Full time, £22,000 to £25,000 per year, Job ID 2379-15500

Business Support Admin, Grantham, Full time temporary, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 2370-15500