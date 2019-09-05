Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre
Staff Nurse - Outpatients, Grantham, Full time, £23,245 to £28,907 per year, Job ID 357-GR-423-19
Clinical Supervisor, Grantham, Full time, £25,715 per year, Job ID CS01
Store Assistant, Grantham, Part time, £5.39 to £8.38 per hour, Job ID SA/Grantham/0819
MIG Welder, Grantham, Full time, £10.50 per hour, Job ID GNG21/08/2019
Forklift Driver, Grantham, Full time, £8.40 to £11.10 per hour, Job ID CL/IND/FLTS-155003
Administrator, Grantham, Full time, £9 to £10 per hour, Job ID 2384-15500
Sales Assistant - Beds/Bedroom Furniture, Gonerby Moor, Grantham, Part time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID G0901
Humanities Teacher, Grantham, Full time, £22,467 to £38,250 per year, Job ID ME/HUMS/GRAN_1566553183
Physiotherapist, Grantham, Full time, Band 5 wage, Job ID J180-A-19-325503
Team Secretary, Grantham, Full time, £18,813 to £20,795 per year, Job ID 274-LPFT5847
Occupational Therapist, Grantham, Full time, £26,000 to £38,000 per year, Job ID J210-LN15B
Psychological Wellbeing Practitioner, Grantham, Full time, £24,214 to £30,112 per year, Job ID 274-LPFT5849
Charity Fund-raiser, Grantham, Full time, £10 to £11.50 per hour plus bonuses, Job ID OSWES52Bulk2507NG316EQ
Events Consultant, Grantham, Full time, £20,500 to £33,500 per year, Job ID Fundra Recruitment
Kitchen Team Member, Newark, Part time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 456535
Parts Advisor, Grantham, Full time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 2375-15500
Sister/Charge Nurse - Endoscopy, Grantham, Full time, £37,570 to £43,772 per year, Job ID 357-GR-429-19
Support Worker (Outreach), Grantham, Full time temporary, £9.25 per hour, Job ID Grove Social Care
MSK Physiotherapist - Band 6, Grantham, Full time, £20,267 to £24,844 per year, Job ID 357-GR-428-19
Nursing Associate, Grantham, Full time, £21,089 to £23,761 per year, Job ID 818-DN107
Apprentice Administrator, Grantham, Full time, National Minimum Wage, Job ID 274-LPFT5836
360 Driver, Grantham, Full time, £17 to £17.50 per hour, Job ID Constructive Resources Ltd
Supply Chain/Purchasing Coordinator, Grantham, Full time, £20,000 to £25,000 per year, Job ID 30002393
Material Controller, Grantham, Full time, £22,000 to £25,000 per year, Job ID 2379-15500
Business Support Admin, Grantham, Full time temporary, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 2370-15500
